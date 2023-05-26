Donald Trump is selling his other private jet which can only accommodate 9 people





A private jet once used by Donald Trump is for sale. The nine-seater aircraft is 26 years old and has flown more than 11,600 hours. Jet Edge Partners, a Columbus, Ohio-based aircraft broker, is handling the sale.

A private jet once used by Donald Trump is for sale.

The Cessna Citation X was built in 1997 and is registered with the Trump Organization.

Trump, who often has his name inscribed on his planes, kept it unusually subtle with the Quote. He only added his crest on the outside, although his tail number N725DT bears his initials.

Jet Edge Partners, a Columbus, Ohio-based aircraft broker, is handling the sale of the plane, which is sometimes called the “rocket in the sky” because of its speed.

The Cessna Citation X at Muscatine Airport in Iowa. Andrew Harnik/AP

The Boeing 757 that the former president calls “Trump Force One” returned to the skies last year after a facelift. It can accommodate 43 people and has a sumptuous interior, while the Cessna is much more modest and can only accommodate nine people.

Jack Sweeney, the student who follows Elon Musk’s private jet and Trump’s 757, noted the sale in a tweet Thursday.

Kevin White, president of Jet Edge Partners, referred Insider to the Trump Organization when contacted to comment on the sale. The Trump Organization did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

White said he welcomes all written offers but did not say if there was a reserve price.

But according to AVBuyer, a 1996 Citation X costs more than $4 million, while a 2012 model would cost $8.75 million.

