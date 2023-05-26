Xi Jinping calls for global tech cooperation at Zhongguancun as Beijing woos top scientists





Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was important “more than ever” for nations to deepen cooperation and share technology in his message to a major tech forum in Beijing as the country tries to woo scientists world to work together in areas such as artificial intelligence. In his congratulatory letter to the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, Xi wrote that China has been committed to a “win-win opening-up strategy” and the country is ready to join hands with others to promote the scientific and technological innovation, according to the published letter. by the official Xinhua news agency. The message comes as the technology rivalry between the United States and China intensifies, with Washington and its allies tightening export restrictions on China. Meanwhile, Chinese scientists are also coming under increased political scrutiny in the United States, with Beijing wanting many of them to return home. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends around the world? Get the answers with SCMP knowledgeour new curated content platform with explanations, FAQs, analysis and infographics presented by our award-winning team. The theme of this year’s forum in Zhongguancun, a major technology hub in Beijing’s Haidian district, called China’s Silicon Valley, is “open cooperation for a shared future”, and the six-day event drew a long list of prominent Chinese and foreign scientists. and contractors. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who spoke via live stream, said at the forum on Friday that the topic of open cooperation “couldn’t be more timely,” echoing Xi’s message. Gates said global issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as other challenges ranging from food security to child welfare, do not stay within national borders. “So we need to commit to working across borders to address this,” Gates said. Gates also told the forum that China, with its mix of expertise, experience and investment in innovation, would be able to contribute to the world by sharing its technology and lessons. The story continues “We need to put in place a comprehensive and broad response [to issues like Covid-19] based on innovation and cooperation,” he said, noting that China’s manufacturing expertise and capabilities would help meet the world’s pressing food and pharmaceutical needs. “China is already playing an important role in addressing complex global challenges, including future pandemics and food insecurity,” he told the forum. Baidu Founder and CEO Robin Li Yanhong also gave a keynote on Friday on the seismic change that artificial intelligence (AI) will bring via large language models (LLM), and pledged to integrate these technologies. in the real economy. It’s something Xi called for in his speech to the 20th Party Congress last year, saying China should promote the integrated development of “strategic emerging industries,” including the information technology and technology sectors. AI, among others. Baidu’s answer to ChatGPT, Ernie Bot, catches up with the Microsoft-backed OpenAI-developed chat bot. Li said LLMs have access to condensed human knowledge and show the way to achieve artificial general intelligence. “At this point, we are at the start of a new era for LLM-centric AI technology,” Li told an audience at the event. Other speakers at Friday’s forum included Saifur Rahman, president of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and Denis Simon, president of the Alliance of Global Talent Organizations, according to Xinhua. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice on China and Asia for over a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP Facebook And Twitter pages. Copyright 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

