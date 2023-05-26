Imran Khan’s medical report shows cocaine use, Pakistan’s health minister says





Pakistani Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said on Friday that Imran Khan’s mental stability was questionable and alleged that the former prime minister’s urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals like alcohol and cocaine.

Speaking at a press conference on Pakistani Party leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) medical reports released after the collection of samples at the first Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here after his arrest in the case of corruption Al-Qadir Trust on May 9.

This is your prime minister who a group of five senior doctors say his mental stability is questionable. There was an inappropriate gesture, he said, adding that the 70-year-old Khan’s medical report will be shown to the nation as it was a public document.

The medical report indicates that when we spoke to Imran at length, his actions were not those of a fit man, Dawn News quoted the minister as saying.

Patel also alleged that the initial report of Khan’s urine sample revealed findings of toxic chemicals, such as alcohol and cocaine.

The minister also claimed that there was no mention of a broken leg in Khan’s medical reports as he walked around with a cast on his leg for five to six months.”

Khan survived an assassination attempt on November 3 last year while marching against the federal government in Punjab province. He was shot in the tibia and thigh on the right leg.

Have you ever seen someone put in a cast for a skin or muscle injury? Patel asked.

The minister said he would write to the disciplinary body of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) over doctors ‘wrongly’ stating that the cricketer-turned-politician’s leg was fractured.

While calling Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) a narcissist, Patel said the former prime minister should be kept in a museum.

Being narcissistic, he insists on his lies and calls them the truth. This narcissist instigated people and misled young people down the wrong path, he added.

Khan’s medical report was made public amid a crackdown on the PTI and its supporters for violence that erupted across Pakistan after Khan was arrested at the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a case of corruption.

Official figures estimate the violence has claimed more than 10 lives while the PTI says more than 40 of its workers were killed and thousands injured in the May 9 chaos.

The Pakistani government and military have called the May 9 violence a “black day” in Pakistan’s history.

Some of the main leaders of the PTI are in prison while others have left the party and public life.

Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and more than 600 leaders and former assembly members of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party have been banned from leaving the country.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government was considering a possible ban on Khan’s PTI party following attacks by its supporters on military installations following the former prime minister’s arrest.

