Prosecutors have evidence that Trump showed classified documents to people report | donald trump





Federal prosecutors have evidence that Donald Trump showed people classified documents, The Washington Post reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources, as the investigation into his handling of national security material and obstruction of justice approaching its conclusion.

The development could raise the stakes for the former president as it exposes him to serious actions under the Espionage Act of deliberately disclosing national security documents rather than simply keeping them, which is rarely done. charged.

The movement of boxes in and out of a storage room in Mar-a-Lago, Trumps Florida resort, has been a key focus for prosecutors because that’s where Trumps attorney Evan Corcoran focused as he searched the property for classified documents.

Corcoran found approximately 40 classified documents in the storage room and told the Justice Department that there were no papers left on the property. But that claim was called into question when the FBI seized 101 classified documents months later, including from the storage room in question.

The central question for special counsel, Jack Smith, was whether Trump had arranged for the classified documents to be removed from the storage room before Corcoran dug into it, to keep them illegally, even if he was told. said he couldn’t, like the Guardian the first. reported.

When U.S. Chief Justice Beryl Howell forced Corcoran to testify before a grand jury, she voiced her opinion in an 86-page legal memo she believed when Trump went through boxes to return documents to the National Archives the year last, it was apparently a dress rehearsal for the assignment.

The Post attributed the dress rehearsal line to officials, although that was in Howells’ legal opinion that was reported in March.

More importantly, it remains unclear whether the special counsel has evidence that Trump’s response to the records was a dry run to obstruct justice.

Prosecutors have also developed evidence in recent weeks that Trump employees at Mar-a-Lago last year brought boxes of documents back to the storage room the day before Justice Department officials came to retrieve them. classified documents that had been subpoenaed, the Post reported.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, though his defense hinges on his near-limitless ability as president to declassify documents. This argument is viewed by the Justice Department as a straw man, as he is currently under investigation for retaining national security material.

The law in question is section 793e of the US Code, which does not mention whether the documents are classified. If prosecutors were looking to accuse Trump of withholding classified documents, as he claims, the statue at issue would actually be Section 798.

A Trump spokesperson has previously said of the investigation: This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump.

Trump isn’t the only public figure under investigation over the retention of classified documents. Joe Biden and Mike Pence, Trump’s vice president, were also found to have kept files after leaving office.

But Trump faces unprecedented legal problems.

The undisputed frontrunner for the Republican nomination faces trial on 34 counts related to his silent payment to a porn star; was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation in a case brought by a writer alleging rape; faces state and federal investigations into his election subversion; is the subject of the classified records investigation; and faces a civil lawsuit in New York State for its business practices.

He denies any wrongdoing and claims to be the victim of political persecution, a position that has propelled him to a lead of more than 30 points in the primary polls.

