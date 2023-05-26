Fans left furious after mismanagement at Narendra Modi Stadium derails IPL Qualifier 2 experience; Show





On May 28, the eyes of cricket fans will be on the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host the final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. However, the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event were marred by mismanagement and chaos, leaving fans upset and frustrated. The IPL committee and the official online ticket seller, Paytm, have come under heavy criticism from fans for their decision to make it mandatory to collect tickets at Motera Stadium. This unexpected change in procedure led to a large crowd converging on the site, resulting in a situation that quickly spiraled out of control. Fan dissatisfaction escalated, with many voicing their annoyance on social media platforms. Fans felt cheated as they had paid a convenience fee to the ticketing service, expecting their tickets to be delivered to the specified location. Instead, they were told they had to physically collect their tickets at the stadium, leading to long queues and frustrated fans. The Indian Cricket Board and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) have acknowledged the situation and are working to resolve the issue. They are in discussion with the ticketing partner to explore the possibility of e-tickets being accepted on entry, which would ease the burden on fans. Meanwhile, the cricketing action continues, with Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians qualifying match 2 set to determine the final contender against Chennai Super Kings. CSK secured their place in the final by beating Titans in Qualifier 1, while Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Horrible. Despite everything being online, we still have to get tickets in such a rush. Vipin Tiwari (@vipintiwari952) May 26, 2023 I had added tickets to the front row in my cart and then didn’t buy thinking only of that because you have to go there to physically pick them up, seems like the right decision. dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) May 26, 2023 Mismanagement by BCCI NIKHIL (@nikhilkavale) May 26, 2023 so bad management :melting_face: Captain (@iEatCricket) May 26, 2023 A Stampede accident will ruin lives as well as the IPL image. BCCI, for all its money, has some really cheap tactics to promote the IPL fandom. They are lucky that India has a large population that loves cricket, otherwise this kind of scenario is unacceptable in today’s digital age. Mostly cricket (@BoliMocr) May 26, 2023 SEE ALSO: Gautam Gambhir trolled as fans chant Virat Kohlis’ name after IPL 2023 LSG exit; The video goes viral As the teams battle it out on the pitch, Narendra Modi Stadium’s mismanagement has cast a shadow over the final game of the IPL. The incident is a reminder of the importance of effective event organization and fan communication, which are the lifeblood of Indian cricket. Authorities must learn from this experience and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in future tournaments, prioritizing the smooth and enjoyable fan experience that makes the IPL the great show that IPL is all about. he is. SEE ALSO: Ravindra Jadejas Unplayable Delivery Surprises Drummer; MS Dhoni’s priceless reaction steals the show

