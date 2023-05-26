Politics
Why the Biden team is avoiding mentions of Beijing
The first rule of great power competition with China is not to talk about great power competition with China.
The first rule of great power competition with China is not to talk about great power competition with China.
Visiting the South Pacific this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken capped a flurry of new US diplomatic initiatives in the region, driven by the undercurrent of growing tensions with China, by signing a new peace pact. defense with Papua New Guinea. But at a joint press conference with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, Blinken insisted the defense pact had nothing to do with China.
The agreements that we made, the work that we were doing did not concern any other country. It’s about our relationship with the Pacific Islands and the shared vision we have for that region, Blinken said Monday.
His statements in Papua New Guinea indicate an overarching, and some say paradoxical, approach to Team Bidens’ policies to counter China’s growing geopolitical influence on the world stage. At every turn, they emphasize that this is not about competing with China.
This has happened time and time again in some of the Biden administration’s most significant diplomatic initiatives, including a major summit of American-African leaders last December, a summit with Latin American leaders in 2022, and most recently , the Biden administration not rejecting main Chinas alleged efforts to work on a peace agreement in Ukraine.
The general thinking among Biden administration officials, according to multiple officials and experts, is that if Washington tries to force countries to choose a side, it will only backfire.
There’s a balance the US needs to strike here, pushing countries too hard could just alienate them or push them into China’s arms, said Atlantic Council foreign policy strategist Ash Jain. .
It’s a stark change from the Cold War when the US was much more direct in countering the Soviets, Jain added.
Marape, in his press conference with Blinken, tried to avoid presenting the new defense pact as a gesture against China. What we have signed does not impinge on Papua New Guinea’s relationship with other nations that we trade with or have relations with, whether military or government-to-government . Period, he said.
It remains to be seen whether this messaging system works. Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said Beijing opposes any introduction of geopolitical games in the region of Pacific island countries when asked about Blinkens’ visit to the South Pacific.
Yet for its messaging campaign to work, Washington must also show other countries that it is addressing their own priorities, rather than making them look like geopolitical pawns.
For the South Pacific, that means the Biden administration must focus on climate change, protecting fisheries and promoting economic development. In the eyes of Pacific leaders, all these issues take precedence over competition with China, said Charles Edel, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
The silk-gloved courier stands in stark contrast to the mood in Washington, where China seems to be all the talk these days. The State Department has created its own so-called China House to monitor Beijing’s growing influence around the world, and on Capitol Hill a new select committee on China has unleashed the hawks and increased the pressure on the Biden administration to take it even harder. -online approaches.
The race to oust political rivals is only expected to grow ahead of the 2024 US presidential election cycle and could lead to a shift in US President Joe Bidens’ messaging to foreign leaders abroad. The leading Republican presidential candidates are all bolstering their foreign policy credentials by bashing China, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin showed during their recent separate trips to Asia.
Republican politicians have criticized recent developments in the South Pacific as a Biden foreign policy failure has turned into a frenzied cleanup. When the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in 2022, it caught Washington and Canberra off guard. While this administration and previous ones have ignored the Pacific Islands, the Chinese Communist Party has worked quietly to claim the allegiance of our partners in this critical area, Republican Senator Marco Rubio told the Australian Financial Review at the time.
In response, the Biden administration launched a flurry of new diplomatic activity in the region to counter Chinese influence. He rushed to open a new embassy in the Solomon Islands in January and another embassy in Tonga this month. There are floating plans to open embassies in other small Pacific island nations, including Kiribati and Vanuatu, in the future. (Previously, U.S. diplomatic engagement with these countries was handled by proxy from the embassies of Papua New Guinea and Fiji.) More recently, the Biden administration has signed compacts with the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau, with another similar agreement to be signed later. this year with the Marshall Islands.
The United States needs to catch up in the region, Edel said. Years of strategic neglect by Washington produced a strategic vacuum that China was eager to sink into. The result has been that China has steadily increased its influence and power in the region, which the United States is now working to counter.
And that plan can work as long as Biden officials avoid uttering the word China at press conferences, that is.
|
Sources
2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2023/05/26/china-biden-great-power-competition-south-pacific-papua-new-guinea/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why the Biden team is avoiding mentions of Beijing
- DeSantis praises homeschoolers, launches into a dig at Donald Trump during speech
- Carrie actress Samantha Weinstein dies aged 28
- Cricket Ireland defends decision to rest Josh Little for England Test
- Fendi launches basketball-inspired men’s collection
- Stock Market Today: Technology Leads More Gains on Wall Street
- Ispaces’ Japanese lunar lander crashes due to software glitch
- Dnipro medical facility attack: Deadly Russian strikes hit central Ukrainian city
- DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid in conversation with Elon Musk
- Ketamine shows promise for hard-to-treat depression, new study shows
- Pakistani Health Minister says Imran Khan’s medical report shows cocaine and alcohol use
- Fans left furious after mismanagement at Narendra Modi Stadium derails IPL Qualifier 2 experience; Show