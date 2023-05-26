Why the Biden team is avoiding mentions of Beijing

The first rule of great power competition with China is not to talk about great power competition with China.

Visiting the South Pacific this week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken capped a flurry of new US diplomatic initiatives in the region, driven by the undercurrent of growing tensions with China, by signing a new peace pact. defense with Papua New Guinea. But at a joint press conference with Papua New Guinean Prime Minister James Marape, Blinken insisted the defense pact had nothing to do with China.

The agreements that we made, the work that we were doing did not concern any other country. It’s about our relationship with the Pacific Islands and the shared vision we have for that region, Blinken said Monday.

His statements in Papua New Guinea indicate an overarching, and some say paradoxical, approach to Team Bidens’ policies to counter China’s growing geopolitical influence on the world stage. At every turn, they emphasize that this is not about competing with China.

This has happened time and time again in some of the Biden administration’s most significant diplomatic initiatives, including a major summit of American-African leaders last December, a summit with Latin American leaders in 2022, and most recently , the Biden administration not rejecting main Chinas alleged efforts to work on a peace agreement in Ukraine.

The general thinking among Biden administration officials, according to multiple officials and experts, is that if Washington tries to force countries to choose a side, it will only backfire.

There’s a balance the US needs to strike here, pushing countries too hard could just alienate them or push them into China’s arms, said Atlantic Council foreign policy strategist Ash Jain. .

It’s a stark change from the Cold War when the US was much more direct in countering the Soviets, Jain added.

Marape, in his press conference with Blinken, tried to avoid presenting the new defense pact as a gesture against China. What we have signed does not impinge on Papua New Guinea’s relationship with other nations that we trade with or have relations with, whether military or government-to-government . Period, he said.

It remains to be seen whether this messaging system works. Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said Beijing opposes any introduction of geopolitical games in the region of Pacific island countries when asked about Blinkens’ visit to the South Pacific.

Yet for its messaging campaign to work, Washington must also show other countries that it is addressing their own priorities, rather than making them look like geopolitical pawns.

For the South Pacific, that means the Biden administration must focus on climate change, protecting fisheries and promoting economic development. In the eyes of Pacific leaders, all these issues take precedence over competition with China, said Charles Edel, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The silk-gloved courier stands in stark contrast to the mood in Washington, where China seems to be all the talk these days. The State Department has created its own so-called China House to monitor Beijing’s growing influence around the world, and on Capitol Hill a new select committee on China has unleashed the hawks and increased the pressure on the Biden administration to take it even harder. -online approaches.

The race to oust political rivals is only expected to grow ahead of the 2024 US presidential election cycle and could lead to a shift in US President Joe Bidens’ messaging to foreign leaders abroad. The leading Republican presidential candidates are all bolstering their foreign policy credentials by bashing China, as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin showed during their recent separate trips to Asia.

Republican politicians have criticized recent developments in the South Pacific as a Biden foreign policy failure has turned into a frenzied cleanup. When the Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in 2022, it caught Washington and Canberra off guard. While this administration and previous ones have ignored the Pacific Islands, the Chinese Communist Party has worked quietly to claim the allegiance of our partners in this critical area, Republican Senator Marco Rubio told the Australian Financial Review at the time.

In response, the Biden administration launched a flurry of new diplomatic activity in the region to counter Chinese influence. He rushed to open a new embassy in the Solomon Islands in January and another embassy in Tonga this month. There are floating plans to open embassies in other small Pacific island nations, including Kiribati and Vanuatu, in the future. (Previously, U.S. diplomatic engagement with these countries was handled by proxy from the embassies of Papua New Guinea and Fiji.) More recently, the Biden administration has signed compacts with the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau, with another similar agreement to be signed later. this year with the Marshall Islands.

The United States needs to catch up in the region, Edel said. Years of strategic neglect by Washington produced a strategic vacuum that China was eager to sink into. The result has been that China has steadily increased its influence and power in the region, which the United States is now working to counter.

And that plan can work as long as Biden officials avoid uttering the word China at press conferences, that is.