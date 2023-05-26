Sunak should not bow to pressure from Johnson and allow full transparency – The Yorkshire Post says





Wherever Boris Johnson goes, he is unable to ignore the stench of rule-breaking that has defined his time as prime minister. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been referred to the police by the Cabinet Office over other potential rule breaches during the pandemic. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire If the Tories who still yearn for Mr Johnson’s return as Prime Minister needed any further insight into the damage his move to No 10 has done to the party’s reputation, they need only look to the latest comments by Sir Keir Starmer. The Leader of the Opposition is in a position to make political gains thanks to new revelations about former prime ministers’ lockdown breaches. The reality is that Mr Johnson was never fit for office. He was not thorough and lacked probity. It is not lost on voters. It is telling that the former prime minister is seeking to blame everyone but himself for the lockdown breaches, saying the latest fallout is the result of an information campaign against him. The best thing Rishi Sunak can do is act transparently and even be seen as almost too in line with the process. The current prime minister has previously sought to bring daylight between himself and Mr Johnson by pledging to lead with integrity, professionalism and accountability. And the Tories are looking to Mr Sunak to demonstrate he is everything Boris Johnson is not when it comes to leading government. Unless Mr Sunak follows the process, the electorate will only feel that this is a continuation of the Boris Johnson administration and will rightly ask questions of the current prime minister. He should take this opportunity to show that the party and indeed the government are under new leadership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/columnists/sunak-should-not-bow-to-pressure-from-johnson-and-allow-for-complete-transparency-the-yorkshire-post-says-4159600

