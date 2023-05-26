33 Imran Khan supporters handed over to army for trial in military courts





At least 22 supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have been handed over to the military for trial in military courts. They have been charged with trespassing and attacking sensitive installations of the armed forces, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

The defendants are among thousands detained since violent protests erupted across Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in a corruption case. Imran Khan was arrested inside the High Court in Islamabad, sparking violence and arson across the country.

Political unrest has intensified even as Pakistan faces the deepest economic crisis in decades. Record inflation, sluggish economic growth and fears of a possible default on external debts loom as the International Monetary Fund delays disbursements.

“The defendants who are handed over to the military are those who broke into very sensitive defense installations,” the minister said at a press conference. Protesters reportedly damaged or stole important equipment, computers and other data collection sources, the minister said.

Attacking Imran Khan, the minister said the former prime minister was the architect of the mess. When asked if Imran Khan would also be tried by a military tribunal, the Minister replied, based on my own assessment and the evidence we have…this man is the architect of this whole mess and this planning, then yes, it falls into that category.”

Rights groups have raised concerns about military trials of civilians, saying they cannot guarantee a fair trial. These courts are closed to foreigners and the media.

The minister said that after a verdict from the military courts, the defendants would have the right to appeal to a high court and then to the Supreme Court.

Updated: May 26, 2023, 6:31 PM IST

