WATCH: Former President Donald Trump talks LIV Golf Tournament, 2024 presidential election





WASHINGTON (7News) 7News caught up with former President Donald Trump at the LIV Golf Tournament, which is being held at Trump National Golf Club in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Rumors were already circulating that the former president was to attend and participate in the tournament.

So while 7News was covering the golf tournament on Friday, sportscaster Scott Abraham spotted Trump nearby and asked him a few questions about the tournament and his thoughts on the 2024 presidential election.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

This year’s LIV Golf Tournament has generated a lot of controversy. But the former president still expressed his enthusiasm for the event and the golfers present.

RELATED | 2023 LIV Golf Tournament: Controversial League to Play at Trump National Club in Sterling

“It’s a fantastic thing and this course has been very well received. It’s a great course. The best course. I think easy, easy in this tri-state area, very easy, something we enjoyed doing and create, and LIV is here, and we have the best golfers in the world,” Trump said.

Trump added that he hopes the tournament will continue at his beloved golf course and that he thinks it is the best place.

“We have a two-year contract, I think. It’s been very well received. The players love it. It’s big, it’s along the Potomac…” Trump said.

Then we told him the obvious: his thoughts on his chances in the 2024 presidential election. Trump said he expected to lead after he said he looked at the latest polls on Friday.

“I think we’re going to win. We just came out in the polls today, we’re up 40 and 50 points, and we’re leading Biden by 11 and 12 points, and so I think we’re going to do well,” said said Trump. “Listen, the country is on the wrong track. I don’t think we’ve ever been in a position like this. It’s a very dangerous time for our country…we just don’t know what we’re doing. do.”

Trump added: “Well, I think a lot of them know, from the polls, seem to like the job that I’ve done a lot. I’ve given the biggest job cuts in history, biggest regulatory cuts in history, we didn’t fight wars, we came out of wars We beat ISIS, we did it all…we rebuilt our army, if you peek a peek look at Space Force and how well it’s been done and how important it’s been. We’ve done so much, we had the strongest frontier in the history of our country, and that’s something great. important right now. No inflation. We had the best economy we ever had, nobody can compete with that… .

READ ALSO | Trump slams DeSantis as governor kicks off 2024 presidential campaign

The LIV Golf Tournament festivities begin Friday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets start at $40 for Friday passes; a three-day pass is available for $120. For more information on parking, go here.

LIV Golf DC Schedule

Hours are subject to change. Public doors open Friday.

Friday, May 26: R1 – 1:15 p.m. ET Shotgun

Saturday, May 27: R2 – 1:15 p.m. ET Shotgun

Sunday, May 28: R3 – 1:15 p.m. ET Shotgun

US Broadcast – CW Network

Friday: 1:00 p.m. ET (app only)

Saturday: 1:00 p.m. ET (TV and app)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wjla.com/news/local/donald-trump-former-united-states-president-liv-golf-tournament-national-golf-club-loudoun-county-virginia-2024-presidential-election-interview-politics-joe-biden-potomac-river The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos