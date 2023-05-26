How the second round of the Turkish presidential election can affect the balance between Russia and the West

Russia and Ukraine are very attentive to the second round of the Turkish presidential election scheduled for May 28.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan failed to win a simple majority in first round, with 49.5% of the vote. His main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is trailing with 44.8%. The third most popular candidate, Sinan Ogan, who received most of the remaining votes, backed the president.

Polls predict that Erdogan should stay in power. The alliance between his party, the AKP, and the nationalist party MHP, has already secured 322 seats in the 600-seat parliament.

Turkey, a NATO member with good relations with Russia, has maintained a balance between the two geopolitical camps. Turkey’s intermediate position allowed it to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.

Analysts expect this balancing act to continue. Regardless of the election outcome, they believe Turkey will maintain its cautious support for Ukraine while trying not to alienate the Kremlin.

“All the decisions that have already been made, whether it’s a drone manufacturing plant or other joint projects with Ukraine, will continue,” said Yevgeniya Gaber, nonresident senior fellow at the Council. of the Atlantic in Turkey.

However, if an Erdogan victory spooks Western investors and Turkey’s economic crisis continues, Ankara may seek to rely on Russian economic support.

Kilicdaroglu sought to present himself as less dependent on Moscow. In his campaign, he told voters they should vote for Erdogan if they want to leave Turkey in Russian hands and promised to join the international sanctions regime against Russia.

But he is unlikely to actually do so, according to Sinem Adar, an expert in Turkish studies at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs.

What the election outcome could affect is Ukraine’s ability to export grain through the Black Sea and Russia’s ability to evade Western sanctions through Turkish companies.

Grain Deal

Turkish assistance was instrumental in securing the July 2022 deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea. The last extension of this agreement was due to expire on May 18, four days after the first round of the Turkish elections.

The Kremlin probably chose the date deliberately to adjust its strategy according to the Turkish favorite, Gaber believes.

“If Erdogan wins in the second round, the deal will be preserved. If Kilicdaroglu wins, Russia will try to disrupt those deals and renegotiate on new, more favorable terms,” ​​Gaber said. “Any loosening of Turkey’s grip allows Russia to undermine grain corridors.”

“Russia agreed to extend the grain deal, albeit in a significantly reduced form, after it became clear that Erdogan was in a strong enough position to win the second round,” she added. .

Adar expects that if Kilicdaroglu wins, his government will also try to extend the grain deal.

“I’m sure Russia will try (to get more preferences under the deal). Whether it succeeds or not is a whole different story,” he said.

To agree to another extension, Russia wanted the removal of what it calls barriers to its fertilizer exports. There are no Western sanctions on Russian food and fertilizers, but Moscow says sanctions on its banks are affecting the export of these goods.

Kilicdaroglu without a plan

After the May 14 general election, there was some discord in the opposition bloc, whose members blamed themselves for underperforming.

Experts said Kilicdaroglu’s lack of a concrete plan on several key issues, including foreign policy, made Kilicdaroglu vulnerable.

“Turkish voters still prefer stability. People are more likely to want parliamentary and presidential power in one hand to avoid a political crisis,” Gaber said.

Seeking to move forward, Kilicdaroglu adopted the anti-migrant rhetoric of nationalist candidate Ogan.

As of January 2023, there were more than 3.5 million registered Syrian refugees in Turkey, which hosts one of the largest refugee populations in the world. In addition, approximately 100,000 Syrian nationals reside in Turkey with a residence permit, according to the government.

“It was done to win over his nationalist and anti-immigration voters. But it looked like a clear attempt to repeat those slogans to which the electorate responds well,” Gaber said.

Adar said that in the initial phase of the campaign, Kilicdaroglu skillfully used unifying, non-confrontational language to appeal to voters across the ideological spectrum, ranging from conservatives and Kurds to liberals.

“But the tone of the campaign has changed significantly to become much more confrontational,” Adar said, with the opposition camp not expecting to lose in the first round.

Ogan, now billed as a kingmaker, backed Erdogan on May 22. “That doesn’t mean his 5% of the vote will automatically support Erdogan. But it’s another nail in the hopes of the opposition,” Gaber said.

Erdogan maintains his grip on power despite Turkey’s collapsing economy, unstable currency, soaring inflation and deplorable response to the catastrophic earthquakes that killed 50,000 people and cause damage estimated at $34.2 billion in February.

Economy shapes approach

Turkey’s economic woes could lead Erdogan to soften his anti-Western rhetoric in the short term to woo investors. But Adar said he did not expect the incumbent government’s confrontational attitude to change that much.

“Under Erdogan, Turkey’s geopolitical vision will be the same: ‘The West is in decline and Asia is on the rise,'” Adar said.

Many Western investors seem to prefer an opposition victory. After the first round of elections, the Turkish lira depreciated and Western investors’ confidence seemed to waver, casting doubt on their return to the Turkish market.

As a result, a victorious Erdogan might have to rely on Russian economic support.

“It makes no sense for Erdogan to step up his rhetoric towards Russia. Financial and energy support from Moscow will remain important. said.

However, Erdogan sees Russia as a threat in the Black Sea region, where Turkey is trying to maintain its primacy, experts said. Ankara would continue to have a foothold in NATO, which Erdogan sees as an important source of influence against the Kremlin.

Experts agree that this “balancing act” would not exclude Ukraine, regardless of the election result, because of its ties to Turkey.

Trade between the two countries has increased to more than $7 billion in 2021, with Ukraine’s export share amounting to $4.12 billion. Ukraine and Turkey have worked together for more than a decade and are increasingly cooperating on defense matters.

Under an agreement signed between Ankara and Kiev shortly before Russia launched its full-scale invasion in late February last year, Turkish defense firm Baykar agreed to build its second manufacturing plant in Ukraine. . This should be done in the fall of 2024.

Turkey’s Bayraktar TB-2 drones played an important role for Ukraine in early 2022 when the West was hesitant to supply kyiv with serious weapons.

The drone maker uses Ukrainian engines for Akinci drones and the Kizilelma unmanned fighter jet.

The backlog worth about $1 billion in export revenue in 2022 is expected to be about 50% higher in 2023, according to Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar.

On the other hand, Turkish companies would have helped Russia to dodge Western sanctions.

“Under the opposition-led government, Turkey will not help Russia to circumvent the sanctions, which would be a significant difference (between Ergodan and Kilicdaroglu),” Adar said.

However, it is Erdogan who should win.

