Asim Munir vs Imran Khan – The Diplomat

True to its historical trend, Pakistan is once again in a cataclysm. But this time, she faces a polycrisis: political, economic, security and leadership crises unfolding simultaneously. All wreak havoc on the population due to structural differences in Pakistan. These crises escalate with multiple actors involved, leading to intelligence polarization in the country, creating multiple sources and narratives on important issues prevalent in Pakistan.

Recent developments in Pakistan have redrawn long-existing lines with a sharper tone.

Former prime minister Imran Khan pushed General Asim Munir, the army chief of staff (COAS), to the front. In mounting a scathing attack on the military, Khan wants to bask in an anti-establishment label, but the truth is far from the mirage presented.

The myth of an anti-establishment khan

After being deposed in April 2022, Imran Khan took a tough stance against the military. He struggled to reconcile the idea that the institution responsible for his rise to power could so abruptly withdraw its support. His posturing against the establishment, especially former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, gave the impression that he was anti-establishment.

But this is nothing less than a myth.

Khan defines his fight as a strict division: either you are with me or against me, and against Pakistan if that is the case. A closer examination of his politics shows that he is the most pro-establishment leader in Pakistan.

Many members of Khan’s cabinet, such as Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rashid and Fawad Chaudhry, had previously served under military dictator Pervez Musharraf. When Khan stood for election in 2018, many elected officials were attached to his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the behest of the Pakistani military. Former Bajwa army chief and former ISI chief Faiz Hameed spared no effort to bring Khan to power.

Despite his falling out with the military, Khan continues to enjoy overwhelming support from veterans. Former ISI leaders Ahmad Shuja Pasha and Zaheerul Islam, who played key roles in backing Khan, continue to make speeches in his favor. To add more, many PTI members are relatives of former establishment members like Ghulam Ishaq Khans grandson Taimur Khan Jhagra, Ayub Khans grandson Omar Ayub Khan, Zia- ul Haqs Ijaz-ul-Haq and Chaudhary Pervez Elahi, president of the PTI, who joined the party on the instructions of the Bajwas.

Khan attempted to avoid the motion of no confidence by going so far as to offer Bajwa another extension.

Khan has no qualms about the establishment playing a political role; however, he emphasizes that such engagement should be exclusively in his name. He made multiple attempts to reconcile with the establishment and urged them to bring him back to power. President Arif Alvi facilitated meetings between Khan and Bajwa to come to working arrangements through reconciliation. Alvi also seriously tried to act as a bridge between Khan and current army chief Munir, but these efforts fell on deaf ears.

Asim Munir vs Imran Khan

The feud between Munir and Khan dates back to June 2019, when Munir was unceremoniously removed from his position as Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI). Khan could not stand Munir’s audacity in presenting him with proof of his wife’s corruption.

Khan fought tooth and nail to prevent Munir from becoming the leader of the army. After failing to prevent the appointment of Munirs as Army Chief of Staff, Khan tried everything to mend the way with him without success. The army under Asim Munir continued to follow the line set by his predecessor, Bajwa, of being apolitical and neutral. It was a signal to Khan that the army would not support him.

Although Khan’s campaign had long appeared to be a political battle against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the ruling coalition, with frequent overtures to the establishment by Khan, he also did not miss an opportunity to put pressure on the establishment. He constantly indirectly attacked army leaders until May 6, when he openly accused Major General Faisal Naseer, ISI’s director general of counterintelligence and a close associate of Munir, of having carried out an assassination attempt in November. Following his accusation, the army’s public relations wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a strong statement deeming Khan’s remarks groundless and warning him of legal action.

But that did not deter Khan; on May 9, he posted a video message challenging ISPR’s statement. Later, Khan was arrested by Rangers at Islamabad High Court. Khan was released with the intervention of the Supreme Court and the bail of the High Court of Islamabad. But now the battle lines are drawn: Imran Khan versus Asim Munir. Khan publicly stated that Munir was petrified by him and feared that if Khan returned to power, he would de-notify the army chief.

What emboldened Imran Khan?

The bold act of challenging the army chief, Pakistan’s most influential person, begs the question: what emboldened Imran Khan, and how did he manage to do so until here ?

If history is any lesson, no Pakistani prime minister has been able to win a fight with the army chief. Some were killed, others imprisoned and some went into exile. But Khan has so far proven to be a different case. Its audacity is due to several factors.

First, Khan enjoys popular support, especially among young people. He managed to spread his support using a variety of tools, including anti-American sentiments. Khan initially experienced a decline in popularity after his defeat in the vote of no confidence. He launched a baseless foreign conspiracy theory, targeting the United States as responsible for his ousting from power. But over time, this tactic proved advantageous, leading to an increase in Khan’s popularity.

Another element is the politicization of Islam, intended to serve vested personal interests. This is evident in the way Khan adds an Islamic touch to his appearances, speeches and conduct. Khan framed his narrative around Haq and Batil (truth and lie) and Sadiq and Amin (honest and righteous) and referred to his political opponents as chor-lootera (thieves and thieves). The failure of opponents to present a counter-narrative became an additional factor, boosting its popularity.

Second, Khan enjoys huge support among veterans and within the military and military families, especially in the middle and lower ranks.

And finally, the most important source of strength for Khan is the full support of justice. The judiciary guaranteed Khan’s bail in any case. The Supreme Court has gone out of its way to help Khan, even going so far as to rewrite the constitution through its interpretation of Section 63A. Pakistan’s Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been the strongest advocate for holding provincial elections in Punjab within the constitutionally mandated 90 days. His zeal, however, does not reflect his commitment to upholding the constitution, but rather a desire to bring Khan back to power in Punjab. Because of the Supreme Court, Khan was released.

Munir Challenges

Khan poses a challenge, not only to the PDM government in place, but also to Munir. Failure to effectively meet this challenge could potentially cost Munir his job. It will also have to carry the political burden of the PDM. If he tries to re-establish ties with Khan and accepts the elections, Khan will be back in power, and his first job could be to fire Munir and bring Faiz Hameed back as DG ISI.

Munir hasn’t been able to put his team together yet. His choices are constrained by Bajwa, the outgoing leader, who has promoted 12 major generals to lieutenant generals, three more than the required number. Munir struggles to find men who would be loyal to him and carry out his orders. Establishing and maintaining his authority will not be easy for Munir. To strengthen his command, Munir will have to eliminate the infiltration of Hameed, the former DG ISI, who continues to help Khans regain political reins in Pakistan.

The division within the army has grown deeper, and it will be an uphill task for Munir to save the army from the polarization unleashed by Khan. The recent change in the commander of the Lahore corps following the violence is only the start of many other changes that are expected in the future.

Munir has convened a Special Conference of Corps Commanders on May 15, 2023. The statement released by DG ISPR says Munir has no intention of showing mercy to Khan. The military has pledged to prosecute the planners, instigators, accomplices and perpetrators of the attacks carried out after Khans’ arrest under relevant laws, including the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act . By organizing a special conference of corps commanders, Munir sent a clear message to the Pakistani army base that there is no room for democracy within the institution and that its orders must be carried out. .

In addition to efforts to consolidate his authority, Munir indicated that Khan had crossed the red line and would thus suffer the consequences. As a result, the possibility of Khans’ arrest for the second time becomes tangible.

Conclusion

Pakistan is in an unprecedented state of internal division, the likes of which has not been seen since 1971. The struggle between Asim Munir and Imran Khan will only provoke a politics of revenge, deepening the polarization and thus deepening the crisis, diluting the writing and the structure of the report. The confrontation between the two men to establish their supremacy is framed in a way that best suits their narrative and justifies their actions. But if history has learned anything, Khan should remember that he could end up like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in his quest to look like Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

