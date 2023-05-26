PM Modi shares a video of the new parliament building with this special request | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on Friday offering a glimpse of the new parliament building, which he is due to inaugurate on May 28, with a special request. The Prime Minister urged people to share the video with their own voice-over which expresses their thoughts on the new structure which will replace the iconic circular building. He also asked citizens to use #MyParliamentMyPride when posting the videos. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new parliament building to the national on May 28. The new Parliament Building will make every Indian proud. This video offers an overview of this iconic building. I have a special request: share this video with your own voiceover, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride, PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Video footage reveals a remarkable blend of modernity and traditional Indian architectural elements. The design incorporates elements of Indian history and culture, blending them seamlessly with contemporary aesthetics. The exterior of the building features intricate detail, with ornate carvings and designs that pay homage to India’s rich artistic heritage. Several BJP leaders, including union ministers and chief ministers, posted the video on social media using “#MyParliamentMyPride”. My heart swells with pride that India has constructed its own monumental Parliament building completed in record time thanks to the unwavering commitment of Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote: “The new parliament building and its grandeur stand as a symbol of India’s power and pride. Posterity will be forever indebted to you, Prime Minister, for gifting us this monumental icon, the shining temple of democracy in India; each brick signifying the determination of its 1.4 billion people and their New India. Union Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted: Behold the stunning glimpse of the magnificent New Parliament Building, a testament to India’s progressive vision! A symbol of strength, unity and democracy, this architectural marvel stands tall to redefine India’s future. Join us in celebrating India’s journey to a brighter and better future.

