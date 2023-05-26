Imran Khan’s medical report presented by Qadir Patel





KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has claimed that the mental stability of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is questionable as he cited medical reports of former prime ministers ministers, ARY News reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, the federal minister said the ex-prime minister’s samples were taken from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case May 9.

However, Abdul Qadir Patel said, Imran Khan was released before the medical report was submitted to court. The head of the PTI has benefited from exemplary justice from the senior judiciary, he added.

The health minister said the report will be shown to the nation, emphasizing that it is a public document.

Citing the medical report, he claimed that Imran Khan’s mental stability was questionable. This is your prime minister who a panel of five senior doctors say his mental stability is questionable about, he added.

The medical report indicates that when we spoke to the former prime minister for a long time, his actions were not those of a fit man, Patel alleged.

He further claimed that there was no mention of a broken bone in the PTI chiefs’ medical reports as he had a cast on his leg for five to six months. Have you ever seen someone put in a cast for a skin or muscle injury? He asked.

The minister also said that the urine sample of the PTI presidents was also taken during the interrogation.

He pointed out that the initial report shows the presence of toxic elements and the excessive use of alcohol and cocaine.

Arrest of Imran Khan

The arrest of Imran Khan from inside the premises of the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday sparked protests in many cities across the country by his party’s activists and supporters as they clashed with police and destroyed public properties.

The head of the PTI was taken into custody by members of the Rangers, who were acting on the warrant of the National Accountability Bureaus (NABs), at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad where the former Prime Minister had gone to seek a release on bail in several cases registered against him.

