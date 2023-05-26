CSK vs GT IPL Final 2023: Head to Head, Stats, Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





Mahendra Singh Dhonis CSK reached the final after a 15-point win over GT in Qualifying 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, while Hardik Pandya-led Titans reached their second consecutive final after a 62-point win over Indians of Mumbai in Qualification 2. CSK will be a confident team, having recently beaten the Titans. But the MS Dhoni-led side will be wary of their overall record against the defending champions as well as their winless run during their visits to Ahmedabad. Head to head CSK vs GT In the 4 encounters between the two teams in IPL so far, its advantage is GT, who have won three matches including the league game earlier this season, but CSK won the last outing. In previous meetings GT first beat CSK by 3 wickets followed by 7 wicket win in 2022 and 5 wicket win in 2023 but CSK edged GT by 15 in the most recent meeting. In Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, CSK and GT have only faced each other once so far but hosts GT have a good experience playing at home, where they hold a decent overall record . CSK also played three times at the IPL venue. In the only meeting between the two sides in Ahmedabad, CSK rolled over Ruturaj Gaikwads 92 to set up a goal of 179 which was chased by GT, who rolled over Shubman Gills 63, with 4 balls to spare and five wickets in hand . In Qualifying Match 1 between the two teams in Chennai, CSK rolled over Gaikwads 60 to set a target of 173 and consolidated GT for 157 thanks to a full bowling effort led by Ravindra Jadeja, who finished with numbers 2 for 18 in 4 rounds. CSK vs GT Stats Statistics For CSK versus GT For GT against CSK Highest total 182 178 Lowest total 137 133 Wins 1st at bat 1 0 Win the chase 0 3 Most races Ruturaj Gaikwad (278 tracks) Shubman Gill (123 tracks) Best striker Ruturaj Gaïkwad (92) David Miller (94*) Most ATMs Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana and Ravindra Jadeja (4) Mohammad Shami (7) best bowling Dwayne Bravo (3/23) Mohammad Shami (2/19) Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats and Record Matches: 26 First beater won: 13 Chasing won: 13 Highest total: 233/3 by GT vs MI in 2023 Qualifier 2 Highest chase: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Lowest total: 102 All Out by RR against SRH in 2014 Lowest Total Defended: 130 by DC against GT in 2023 Average score of the 1st round: 171 CSK Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium CSK played: 3 CSK won: 0 CSK lost: 3 CSK won first batter: 0 CSK won by pursuing: 0 CSK Highest Total: 178 Lowest Total CSK: 156 GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium GT played: 9 GT won: 6 GT lost: 3 GT won first batter: 4 GT won the suit: 2 Highest Total GT: 233 Lowest Total GT: 125 CSK and GT IPL Finals Record and Statistics CSK hold the record for most times reaching the final, having reached the top clash 10 times now, while GT have reached the decider twice in their two appearances. Statistics CSK record in IPL final GT record in IPL final Cheek 9 1 Won 4 1 Lost 5 0 Highest total 205 133 Lowest total 125 THIS Most races Suresh Raina (249 runs) Shubman Gill (45 tracks) The highest score Shane Watson (117*) Shubman Gill (45*) Most ATMs Dwayne Bravo (10) Hardik Pandya (3) Best Bowling Innings Dwayne Bravo (4 for 42) Hardik Pandya (3 for 17) Receive news alerts. Allow notifications Already subscribed

