Donald Trump Jr. insults his father instead of DeSantis in Video Rant Screwup (Video)





During a tirade in which he intended to disband the launch of Ron DeSantis’ tech-failure presidential campaign, Donald Trump Jr. had his own gaffe online Thursday: accidentally insulting his father at the place.

During the last edition of his online show Triggered with Don Jr., in the middle of a rant about DeSantis, Don Jr. said this:

Once you actually get the facts straight, I think a different picture will emerge… Trump has the charisma of an undertaker and the energy that makes Jeb Bush look like an Olympian.

Trump Jr. did not correct himself, but instead continued the monologue by calling out DeSantis on his flip-flop and claiming he had “the politics of a DC swamp rat.” (Although, syntactically, he was still referring to Donald Trump). Watch the full clip above (video via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter).

Trump Jr. is far from the only person trying to capitalize on DeSantis in the past 24 hours. The Florida governor kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday at an event on Twitter’s audio-only platform, Spaces. But much to the chagrin of host Elon Musk and moderator David Sacks, the stream continued to cut out, a problem exacerbated by the trio’s apparent discomfort even while using the platform.

Trump Jr. previously poked fun at the fiasco after it ended, calling it a launch failure and a #DeSaster of epic proportions. Trump Sr., who obviously wasn’t going to give up, posting a video on Truth Social of a rocket tagged Ron! 2024 fails to launch, falls and explodes.

Elsewhere in his Triggered episode, Trump Jr. mocked DeSantis for his nasal, sissy voice,” and poked fun at him for basically reading, say, an op-ed about what he was up to.

