Ron DeSantis is clearly the beta of Donald Trump’s alpha





As Donald Trump responded to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis waving at the Twitter Spaces event announcing his 2024 presidential campaign, the former president showed exactly why he isn’t Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Trump was simply ruthless in pursuing this, says Andy Levy, co-host of The New Abnormal.

I look at these messages from Trump and I’m like, DeSantis is dead. He’s just dead because he can’t compete with that stuff. He did it in a fun way and he made DeSantis look even smaller in comparison. He’s so clearly beta trumps alpha to use their terms and given that he’s part of a party that kind of worships this whole bogus alpha man cult, I don’t really see how he beats trump on something like this.

According to David Roth, editor and co-owner of Defector, DeSantis belongs to Twitter. Roth joined the show this week alongside his It’s Christmas Town podcast co-host Jeb London, a journalist who has written for publications including The Guardian, Vice and Rolling Stone.

I mean that’s how he ruled, that he’ll never give up the opportunity to, not just intimidate someone or a group of people that he thinks is credible, but that he will never post.

London says he believes DeSantis’ problem is in the planning: You have people like DeSantis who are going to try to read the tea leaves and anticipate where the audience is going, he’s going to miss a lot more. Trump doesn’t care, you just have to get behind him and follow. That’s what we were doing right now.

More! Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who represents Texas’ 30th congressional district, talks about her spicy exchange with fellow freshman Rep. Anna Paulina Luna this week.

Often stupid things are said on the right and then it’s just a matter of whether you’re going to answer them or not, she said. But there was no way I couldn’t respond to the fact that she was so concerned about sexual assault in DC and I’m sure she’ll probably be front and center as one of the biggest supporters of Trump who had obviously just been convicted of sexual assault. assault.

So if you want to keep the streets of DC safe from sex offenders, we can start with your aspiring president.

