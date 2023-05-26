Imran Khan’s PTI faces another blow as Firdous Ashiq Awan quits; “His agenda is toxic…”





Pakistan’s former Federal People’s Welfare Minister and PTI leader, Firdous Ashiq Awan, has split from Imran Khan’s party saying that Khan’s agenda is poison for Pakistan. On Friday, May 26, the PTI leader held a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club and announced her departure from the party, Dawn reported. Awan joined the prolific list of Pakistani politicians who left the party amid the ongoing political unrest engulfing the country.

Imran Khan’s agenda is like poison for Pakistan and this agenda I am also a victim of, he first becomes the enemy of his friends, Awan proclaimed at Friday’s press conference. The Pakistani politician also accused the PTI leader of using people like tissues. While several former PTI leaders said the May 9 vandalism influenced their decision to quit the party, Awan’s scathing attack on Khan drew attention.

Firdous Ashiq Awan speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 16, 2020. Image: AP

During the press conference, Firdous alleged that the violence and riot-like situation that erupted after Khan’s arrest was planned at Zaman Park. A plot was prepared on a foreign curriculum and its purpose was to disrespect Pakistan’s national institutions and please foreign masters, she said. She insisted that Imran Khan and Pakistan could not work together, Dawn reported.

Smoke billows from burning objects set on fire by angry supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest against Khan’s arrest, in Peshawar, in Pakistan on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

My political journey will continue’: Awan

Unlike Shireen Mazari who left the party and politics, Awan insisted that her political journey was far from over. She said she would continue to work for the nation. My journey with the PTI ends today, God willing our political journey will continue because the reason for our politics is the welfare of the people in our constituency, Awan insisted.

The 53-year-old politician said her fight against the party has been going on for some time. She revealed that she was in self-exile from the party due to the discrepancy between her and Khans accounts of the current situation in the country. This is (the story) why PTI is at an impasse today, she exclaimed. She concluded her affirmations by expressing her love for the martyrs. I believe that the love of the martyrs and the respect of the country are part of our faith. Those who disrespected the martyrs attacked Pakistan’s foundation and ideology, Awan said.

Chaos in Pakistan

On May 9, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the High Court in Islamabad in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The corruption case also involved his wife Bushra Bibi. Following Khan’s arrest, supporters of the cricketing legend staged violent protests across Pakistan.

Imran Khan surrounded by media and Pakistani security forces on the day of his arrest, May 9, 2023, image: AP

From ransacking the Lahore commander’s body house to damaging the country’s military infrastructure, Pakistan has burned like never before. Amidst all the chaos, the PTI leaders were also monitored by the country’s administration and several senior party leaders were also arrested. This prompted several PTI leaders to leave the party.

The departure of leaders like Shireen Mazari (former Minister of Human Rights) and Asad Umar (former Minister of Finance) dealt a severe blow to the party. While Khan called these resignations a forced divorce, several PTI leaders felt they were leaving the party due to the vandalism that took place after Khan’s arrest. Therefore, it will be interesting to see what the future of PTI looks like.

We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon appeared, forced divorces.

I also wonder where all the human rights organizations in the country have disappeared.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

