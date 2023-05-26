Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy to build $4.3 billion electric vehicle battery factory in the United States





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (fourth from left in white shirt) visits the Hyundai factory – Copyright PRESIDENTIAL PALACE/AFP Handout Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution announced they would build a $4.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the United States South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group is the world’s third-largest automaker in terms of vehicle sales, while LG Energy Solution (LGES). headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is ranked second in the world, based on battery sales. LGES and Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor, Kia and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, will each own 50% of the joint venture, Reuters reports. LGES also supplies car manufacturers such as Tesla Inc and General Motors Co. “Two strong leaders in the automotive and battery industries have partnered, and together we are poised to drive America’s electric vehicle transition,” LGES CEO Youngsoo Kwon said in a statement. In October 2022, Hyundai opened its $5.4 billion electric vehicle and EV battery plant in Bryan County, 30 minutes west of Savannah, Georgia. the company planned to begin commercial production at the new plant by the first half of 2025 with an annual capacity of 300,000 units. According CTV News CanadaGarrison Douglas, spokesman for Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, said the 3,000-job battery plant would be among 8,100 overall jobs and the $4.3 billion investment would be part of the previously announced total of $5.4 billion. The Hyundai/LG plant is expected to be able to supply batteries for 300,000 electric vehicles per year, matching the planned initial production of the nearby vehicle assembly plant. Hyundai said the Georgia plant could later expand to build 500,000 vehicles a year. “This is exactly what we envisioned when Georgia landed the Hyundai Metaplant in May of last year, and this project is the latest step on Georgia’s path to becoming the nation’s electric vehicle capital,” said Governor Kemp said in a statement. Under Biden Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), electric vehicle buyers can receive a tax credit of up to $7,500 if the vehicle meets certain criteria. The vehicle must be assembled in North America, and a certain percentage of its battery parts and minerals must be sourced from North America or a US free trade partner. Currently, no Hyundai or Kia vehicle is eligible for the tax credit. “The IRA’s manufacturing incentives continue to bring jobs and investment to Georgia,” Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia said in a statement. “My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in peak energy generation. This is actually Hundai’s second battery factory, reports CNBC News. In April, Hyundai Motor finalized a $5 billion electric vehicle battery joint venture in Cartersville, Georgia, with SK On, a battery unit of SK Innovation Co Ltd. Georgia state and local governments have already pledged US$1.8 billion in tax relief and other incentives. It’s the largest subsidy package a US state has ever promised an auto plant, according to Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First, a group skeptical of private business subsidies.

