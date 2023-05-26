China, DRC strengthen ties towards comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership – Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo in the plaza outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of the China, May 26, 2023. Xi held talks in Beijing on Friday with Tshisekedi, who is on a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) — The presidents of China and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Friday announced the elevation of bilateral relations from a win-win cooperative strategic partnership to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. .

China and the DRC are strategic partners with deep traditional friendship forged during the struggle for national liberation and opposition to colonial aggression, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his talks with the President of the DRC visiting Beijing, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Bilateral cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results in recent years, and China has been the ROC’s biggest trading partner and source of foreign investment for many consecutive years, Xi said.

The two sides have forged a close community of shared interests and shared future, Xi said.

Xi said China’s successful experience on the path of modernization shows that developing countries have the right and ability to explore modernization paths suited to their national conditions, adding that China is ready. to synergize its development strategies with the DRC, to support each other and to promote cooperation. and development.

He expressed his belief that China’s high-quality development will provide more cooperation opportunities and a broader market for the DRC and promote greater development of bilateral relations.

China will, as always, help the DRC in its economic and social development, support its industrialization strategy, strengthen cooperation in energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure and manufacturing, and will exploit the potential for cooperation in the digital economy, education and health. , Xi said, adding that China was ready to send agricultural technology experts to the DRC.

China hopes the DRC will provide policy support and practical services for Chinese companies to invest and do business in the DRC and promote a fair, just and safe business environment, he said.

Xi said China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the ROC in multilateral affairs, jointly practice genuine multilateralism and uphold international fairness and justice.

Noting that China and Africa have always been a community with a shared future, Xi said the two sides should strengthen solidarity and cooperation more than ever in the current international situation.

He called on both sides to uphold the basic norms governing international relations, oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics, oppose interference in the internal affairs of other countries and to safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

China firmly supports Africa in pursuing an independent development path and transforming into an important pole of world politics, economy and civilization, Xi said, adding that China is ready to bring new opportunities to African countries through its new development.

China will work with Africa to implement the outcome of the Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, advance Belt and Road cooperation, support Africa in achieving sustainable development and building a China-Africa community with a shared future. new era, Xi said.

Tshisekedi congratulated China on the success of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the “two sessions”, and the re-election of Xi as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, as well as for the extraordinary achievements of China in the new era under the leadership of President Xi.

He said he believes China is sure to achieve its second centenary goal of making China a great modern socialist country in all respects.

Tshisekedi thanked China for its significant assistance and valuable support for the economic and social development of the DRC over the past half century.

The DRC firmly adheres to the one-China policy and supports China’s efforts to achieve national reunification, he said.

The DRC is willing to work with China to deepen cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, resources, infrastructure, medical care and other fields in order to enrich the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a mature, stable and innovative relationship for the benefit of both peoples, Tshisekedi said. said.

After the talks, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in investment, green economy, digital economy and other fields.

Ahead of the talks, Xi held a welcoming ceremony for Tshisekedi in the plaza outside the Great Hall of the People.

In the evening, President Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet for President Tshisekedi and his wife Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi at the Great Hall of the People.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo in the plaza outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of the China, May 26, 2023. Xi held talks in Beijing on Friday with Tshisekedi, who is on a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcoming ceremony for President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo in the plaza outside the east entrance of the Great Hall of the People ahead of their talks in Beijing, capital of the China, May 26, 2023. Xi held talks in Beijing on Friday with Tshisekedi, who is on a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and his wife Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi ahead of talks between Xi and Tshisekedi at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2023. Xi held talks in Beijing on Friday with Tshisekedi, who is on a state visit to China. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on May 26. 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)