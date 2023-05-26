Boris sitting on a ticking time bomb over Partygate demands, senior Tories say

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson is sitting on a ticking time bomb over new Partygate claims being scrutinized by the police, say senior Tories warning that the controversy engulfing the former prime minister could hurt the parties’ re-election chances.

Top Tory Michael Heseltine said Mr Johnson was painfully on the grid after Cabinet Office officials referred him to Scotland Yard and Thames Valley Police for other possible lockdown breaches at Checkers and No 10 .

write in The IndependentLord Heseltine said: Never in my life have I seen an ex-Prime Minister so naked and sorely on the grid as Boris Johnson is.

Partygate MPs’ investigation means he faces the real possibility of being banned from the House of Commons for lying and potentially losing his seat, the former Deputy Prime Minister noted, adding: There are now a ticking time bomb beneath him with legal threats and potential criminal prosecution.

It comes as Cleo Watson, Mr Johnsons former deputy chief of staff at Downing Street, said The Independent the latest Partygate claims could be the final blow to his political career.

I think so, said the former assistant. I think he’s earning his money, he’s writing his books, he’s got a sweet new baby on the way, why would he want to pursue his political career? But if he wants to, that’s potentially the final nail in the coffin.

In an excoriating attack, when asked what she would give the former Prime Minister out of 10 for morality, Ms Watson replied: Five.

The last line looks like this:

Tory MPs have urged Mr Johnson to share photos of events at Checkers and No 10

Nadine Dorries suggested her event logs might have the wrong names and dates

It emerged that Mr Johnson had met Donald Trump for a dinner in the US to discuss Ukraine

Boris Johnson at Checkers in July 2021 (PENNSYLVANIA)

The storm surrounding the former Tory leader centers on allegations that up to a dozen potentially suspicious gatherings took place during the lockdown at Checkers and No 10 after new details were found in his official journals and passed on to the police.

Mr Johnson understood he was furious and desperate at the new issues, reportedly ready to post a photo of a gathering with his elderly mother and sister for lunch in Garden No 10 in June 2020.

The former prime minister believed the image exonerated him, according to The temperature, since five people were gathered and outdoor meetings in groups of six were allowed. But the newspaper said the photo showed family members close to each other and decided not to publish it.

Conservative MPs are disheartened by the latest revelations. A senior right-wing figure who had been a Boris supporter until recent months said The Independent: He is his worst enemy by attacking again. His days in politics are over. Deep down, I think he knows.

The curator said: If he has pictures with his family, get them out and see what the problem is. This will only add to the damage to the party, of course because we [Tory MPs] still have to answer for him.

An MP in the Red Wall added: If he has pictures of Checkers and No 10 from these events which he thinks are innocent he should post them rather than leaving them lying around. This doesn’t have to take months.

Former No 10 assistant Cleo Watson worked alongside Dominic Cummings (PENNSYLVANIA)

There is now feverish speculation around which Mr Johnson and his wife Carries might have been the closest associates at the rallies which raised the suspicions of officials.

A senior Tory MP who was at Checkers while some Covid curbs were still in place said The Independent it was a myth that Mr Johnson was drunk although they admitted there was wine with lunch. This was served outdoors, as advised at the time.

Johnson’s ally, Ms Dorries, said the timing of the file being handed over to police reeked to heaven and claimed some of the diary entries may have been filled in incorrectly by junior aides.

Speaking on TalkTV, Ms Dorries said: They are filled by young private office staff and they are often wrong. They detail the wrong people, the wrong places, the wrong times, and even the wrong dates.

Rachel Johnson says she was at Checkers but all the rules were followed (PENNSYLVANIA)

Johnson’s ally also revealed that following a long-distance phone call with her friend who was in the US this week, she was under the strong impression that he has no plans to return.

Some in Westminster what they fear more than anything is the return of Boris Johnson, and they will do anything to make sure they prevent that from happening by letting their imaginations run wild and leading them on the paths of devious intentions, Ms Dorries said.

But she conceded that she had a strong feeling that making a comeback was the last thing on his mind.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer said there were now questions about why the allegations had not been published before as the public grew fed up with Mr Johnson and Partygate.

Lord Heseltine also warned that Mr Johnson’s WhatsApp messages, demanded by the Covid public inquiry, could also be highly damaging given his propensity for loose language, four-letter tirades and frivolity.

The Tory peer said the current mess was part of the terrible historic mistake the Tories made and must purge and amend to end Brexit, adding: This political car crash that is now engulfing Boris is damaging and divisive our party.

Lord Heseltine says Boris was part of terrible historic mistake made by Tories (Getty Images)

Mr Johnsons team said in a statement to policy that there has been an information campaign that deliberately attempts to fabricate false statements.

Threatening ex-advisers, his team added: This is run by ex-advisers who are now willing to say anything about Boris in an attempt to discredit him, even if it’s a total lie. These people need to watch themselves carefully because there are revelations to be made about their own conduct.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he met with Mr Trump to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory. The couple met in the United States, where the former prime minister spoke to Republicans this week.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Covid-19 inquiry is pushing the Cabinet Office to release Mr Johnson’s diary entries and his WhatsApp messages with 40 figures linked to the No 10 parties.

Baroness Hallett is threatening government officials with criminal penalties if the content is not handed over by Tuesday.

Mr Johnson has reportedly been given until the end of next week by the cross-party privileges committee to say why he believes no rules were broken in new events being investigated by police.

It is understood MPs believe it is prudent to proceed with their report on whether he lied to Parliament by only delaying release for a week or two.

On Ms Watson’s comments, a spokesman for Mr Johnson declined to comment but said they wished him well.