DeSantis won’t rule out pardoning Trump, Jan. 6 defendants





Supporters of former US President Donald Trump gather outside the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.

Likely Rashid | light flare | Getty Images

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday he would make it a “day one” priority as president to grant pardons to those deemed victims of “political targeting,” and hinted that the former President Donald Trump could be part of this group.

DeSantis, Trump’s main rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, was asked on a conservative talk show if he would consider pardoning the former president, should he be charged with federal crimes. The Justice Department is conducting several criminal investigations involving Trump.

The governor was also asked if he thinks the next Republican president should consider pardoning defendants charged in connection with the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“Day one, I’ll have people coming together and looking at all of these cases that are victims of weaponization or political targeting and we’ll be aggressive in granting pardons,” DeSantis said in his response.

Interviewer Clay Travis noted that the position could apply “from a grandmother who was arrested and overly prosecuted to, potentially, Trump himself.”

DeSantis replied, “I would say any instance of political or militarization-based disadvantage treatment would be included in this review, no matter how big or small.”

The Justice Department said this month that more than 1,033 defendants had been arrested in connection with its investigation into the Capitol riot.

The governor’s remarks on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” came amid a 12-stop media blitz on his first full day as an official Republican presidential candidate. The governor filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, then confirmed his candidacy during a live Twitter chat with Elon Musk beset by technical difficulties.

Trump is the clear frontrunner in most Republican primary polls, with DeSantis his closest competitor. But Trump faces legal exposure that could erode his lead as the primary heats up.

Trump was indicted last month by Manhattan prosecutors on dozens of counts of falsifying business documents related to silent money payments sent to women shortly before the 2016 election. Trump is also at the center of an investigation into potential interference in the 2020 Georgian elections.

The New York criminal case is due for trial from March 25, 2024, in the heart of primary election season. DeSantis could not forgive Trump a potential conviction in the case.

At the federal level, where criminal charges are subject to the President’s clemency powers, DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating the events of January 6, 2021 and the transfer of classified documents to Trump’s resort residence in Mar-a-Lago after leaving. The Presidency.

DeSantis in Thursday’s interview also accused the DOJ and FBI of being “armed” in several other ways, including “prosecuting parents” attending school board meetings. Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the DOJ against these accusations from Republicans.

DeSantis said he plans to use the clemency power “upfront” instead of waiting out his White House term.

“We will find examples where the government has been weaponized against disadvantaged groups, and we will apply appropriate remedial measures. But that will be on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

