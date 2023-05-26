Turkeys Erdogan says there are no problems withdrawing cash from banks





(Bloomberg) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused his political opponents of making false claims about the banking system, saying citizens have no problem withdrawing their money from lenders. Can you tell me who hasn’t been able to get their money out of the bank for the past 21 years? Erdogan told AHaber TV in an interview on Friday, speaking two days before the second round of the presidential election. His statement was an apparent response to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who warned of banking problems in case the incumbent is re-elected. They engage in scare campaigns, Erdogan said. Imamoglu, chosen by main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu as his running mate, said on Wednesday that another victory for Erdogan could trigger a financial crisis that would deepen the cost of living crisis in the country. . If we don’t want a process where the crisis is deeply felt in the banks on Monday, in which the nation cannot withdraw its money, we have to work hard, Imamoglu said in Istanbul. Erdogan has been criticized for his unconventional economic views which have magnified the economy’s woes. He received 49.5% of the vote in the first round on May 14, just short of the 50% threshold required to secure an outright victory, giving him the edge over Kilicdaroglu, who won 45%. Earlier this week, regulators warned the media that factual statements about lenders would constitute a crime. In separate press releases, the banking regulator and the markets regulator said those who disseminate such statements would face legal action. The Association of Turkish Banks, meanwhile, said bank-related issues should be above politics. 2023 Bloomberg LP

