DeSantis praises homeschoolers, launches into a dig at Donald Trump during speech





ORLANDO, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis slammed Donald Trump during a speech Friday for daring to suggest the governors’ battle with The Walt Disney Co. was a mistake.

The former president had posted on his Truth Social platform recently: DeSanctus is being completely destroyed by Disney. His original PR plan failed, so now he’s coming back with a new one in order to save face. Disney’s next step will be the announcement that there will be no more money invested in Florida because of the governor.

DeSantis, during a speech to a convention of homeschooled parents, argued that Disney programming presents kids with LGBTQ+ content that parents might object to.

Heck, a lot of those Republicans are out there saying we should give in to Disney and give them corporate welfare. Not in my custody. That’s not happening, DeSantis said.

Trump was reacting to Disney’s announcement that it was suspending plans to invest $1 billion in offices in the Orlando area.

DeSantis, a former protege of the former president, held back from criticizing Trump even as the latter attacked him during early gubernatorial campaign maneuvers, but since officially entering the primaries he has begun to hit back , according to dispatches.

Friday’s speech came two days after DeSantis announced his entry into the GOP presidential primary via a glitchy Twitter Spaces conversation with Elon Musk. The Orlando event bore all the markers of a campaign rally, including enthusiastic applause as DeSantis discussed his parents’ rights politics, but press officers promoted it as an official function.

Homeschoolers for Freedom

DeSantis on Friday praised homeschooling parents for doing their part to instill respect for American principles like freedom, which is a major part of his presidential campaign platform.

The governor has contrasted these principles with gender ideology, critical race theory (CRT) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts which he is doing his best to purge from the system. Florida educational system, from kindergarten to college.

What we were doing, I think, was taking education into our own hands as Floridians, DeSantis said.

And you do as parents in the homeschool movement. We were doing it in Tallahassee as governor and our legislature to say: Education is something we need to do well. You cannot have a society in which education [system] totally breaks down in many of these secondary issues, he said.

Gender ideology has no place in our education system, and we’ve made sure it has no place in Florida. And we’ve put a stop to using pronouns, you can’t force a child to choose pronouns in the state of Florida.

If that means we have to stand up to a big company like Disney, well, I stand there. I don’t back down. We run the state of Florida. They don’t run the state of Florida.

good government

DeSantis painted a good education as a predicate of good government.

Franklin and the founders understood that you could have the best constitution in the world, you could have the best declaration of independence in the world, these things don’t run on autopilot. They demand that citizens be committed to constitutional principles and devoted to the cause of freedom. And that may mean that you put on the uniform of your country like I did and you go to serve overseas and that many people gave the last full measure of dedication in the service of our country, did you -he declares.

It can simply mean that you are engaged in your community as a parent who cares about your children’s education, who cares about the school board. There are a whole series of ways to respect these fundamental principles.

I believe that the survival of the American experience requires a renewal of true American principles. You are part of this revival. You give us hope that our next generation will carry the torch of freedom.

“Rooted in Truth”

DeSantis also criticized allowing transgender women to compete against cis women in athletic competitions and welcomed recent legislation banning gender-confirmation therapy for minors. We must be grounded in truth, he said.

Florida has passed laws prohibiting the use of public restrooms and locker rooms by transgender people unless they match their sex at birth. The state has also halted support for such care for adults on Medicaid.

DeSantis also described his takeover of New College of Florida, a well-respected public liberal arts college in Sarasota.

It was almost like a commune. It was the left of the left, everything about ideology, critical race theory, all gender theory, all that other stuff. According to Florida statutes, it was supposed to be the best college in Florida, but it didn’t fulfill that function. Enrollment was low, he said.

So we made the decision, OK, I’m going to put people on the board there who are going to right this ship. So I appointed seven Conservative members to the board. They came in, they relieved the president of her duties. They appointed a conservative president. They eliminated DEI and CRT at the university. (A trustee was not confirmed by the Florida Senate earlier this month, but DeSantis quickly brought in a replacement.)

And they reworded the mission statement to say that New College would be the best publicly funded classical liberal arts college in America, similar to, like, Hillsdale College and some of these other places.

Hillsdale is a small but influential nonsectarian Christian college in Michigan that has promulgated the lesson that the United States is an exceptionally good country in part, through a series of charter schools. One of the trustees of DeSantis New College is Hillsdale professor Matthew Spalding.

