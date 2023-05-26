Victims of 1998 violence in Indonesia continue to fight for justice 25 years later

In May 1998, massive student protests and riots in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and other major cities ended Suharto’s 32-year rule.

Anger directed at the strongman’s authoritarian government over issues such as corruption, food shortages and mass unemployment had reached a boiling point.

Amid the chaos, shops and homes mostly owned by Chinese Indonesians were looted and destroyed, and later that year authorities launched a deadly crackdown on students, known as the tragedy of Semanggi I.

The mobs targeted ethnic Chinese communities because they were stereotyped as wealthy and believed to have played a role in the collapse of the national economy following the Asian financial crisis.

Research from the University of Queensland found that at least 1,000 people were killed and 400 ethnic Chinese women said they were raped in Jakarta between May 13 and 15, 1998.

Twenty-five years later, the victims of violence and their families are still waiting for justice to be done.

“Little by little, our house started to burn”

Liana Ang had spent the previous night at her sister’s house in Jakarta, but after the riots broke out on May 13, she and her brother returned home to collect valuables.

“I came with long sleeves, a hat and sunglasses, so my skin and my eyes wouldn’t show and people couldn’t tell I’m Chinese, but we couldn’t pass,” he said. she told the ABC.

“I saw the mob looting the supermarket in front of my house, then they set buildings on either side of our store on fire, and gradually our house started burning from above.”

More than 1,000 people are believed to have died in the 1998 riots in Jakarta. ( )

Ms Ang said she could only watch and cry as her family home burned.

“I only stopped crying when I learned that my neighbor and her two daughters had been burned alive,” she said.

“So I thought, ‘That’s it, I don’t want to live in Indonesia anymore.'”

Ms Ang had a valid Australian visa from her job as a tour guide, so used it to fly over in 1999.

Now living with her husband on the Gold Coast, she still strongly believes leaving Indonesia was the right decision.

“I have no regrets even though I had to give up my wealth, including my comfortable life in Indonesia, because I left everything to live in safety,” she said.

Although she said that Indonesia is different today than it was 25 years ago, she worries that anti-Chinese sentiment persists and history could repeat itself, with the Chinese community becoming at new victims.

Liana met her husband Greg Hill after arriving in Australia. ( )

“Fire and Smoke Everywhere”

Elie Cung was a 19-year-old student at a university in Jakarta in 1998.

After the riots broke out, he was told to stay on his campus, but Mr. Cung refused.

“My friends and I were worried about our family back home, and we thought that even if we had to die, it was better to die with our family,” he said.

On his way to his home in West Jakarta, he witnessed the city burn.

The riots were partly sparked by Indonesia’s economic woes following the Asian financial crisis the previous year. ( )

“Fire and smoke everywhere,” he said. “Drink on the road.”

Mr. Cung returned home, and while his family was safe, he began to hear that terrible things had happened to his neighbors.

“Besides the houses and shops that were looted and burned, many women were raped, and all of them targeted us who are of Chinese descent,” he said.

With a scholarship letter to study music at the University of Melbourne, three days later, Mr. Cung, his sister and his parents flew to Singapore, before he and his sister traveled to Melbourne.

Elie Cung and his sister graduated from a university in Melbourne in 2002. ( )

Now, 25 years later, Mr. Cung never thought of returning to Indonesia.

“I found my home in Australia, because I feel safe here,” he said.

He hopes his four-year-old daughter, Alexa, never experiences events similar to those of May 1998.

“I wouldn’t say I’m traumatized, but it surely left a deep impact on me and yet I know that somehow my identity can’t be separated from Indonesia.” he declared.

Mr. Cung does not want his daughter to go through what he went through in Indonesia in 1998. ( )

A Mother’s Crusade for Justice

Following Suharto’s resignation, continued student protests were met with a violent crackdown by authorities on November 13, 1998.

At least 17 civilians were killed and hundreds injured near Atma Jaya University in Jakarta and the Semanggi cloverleaf interchange leading to the parliament building.

Students occupied the Jakarta parliament building on May 21, 1998. ( )

Among them was Maria Catarina Sumarsih’s son, Bernardinus Realino Norma Irmawan, or Wawan.

Wawan, a member of a humanitarian volunteer team, was shot while providing medical aid to his classmates.

“Your son died because he was hit by an army standard live ammunition, hitting his heart and lungs on the left side of his chest,” the medical examiner who carried out the examination told Ms Sumarsih. Wawan’s autopsy.

Wawan was acting as a volunteer doctor during the protests. ( )

In 2001, the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission found enough initial evidence of gross human rights violations involving 50 military and police officers.

But the country’s parliament suspended the prosecution process in 2007.

Maria Catarina Sumarsih always prepares a special dish for Wawan’s birthday every year on May 15. ( )

The perpetrators of the Wawan shooting have never been revealed, let alone brought to justice.

So every Thursday afternoon since 2007, Ms. Sumarsih and other victims of human rights abuses in Indonesia have protested outside the State Palace, known as Kamisan.(“Kamis” means Thursday in Indonesian).

Dressed in black and carrying black umbrellas, they demand that the government bring to justice those responsible for the violations, including the events of May 13-15 and the tragedy of Semanggi I.

Ms Sumarsih has spent 774 Thursdays outside the palace so far.

Presidential candidate Joko Widodo’s promise to resolve serious human rights abuses in his mission statement ahead of the 2014 presidential election gave him optimism for a resolution.

But his hopes were dashed when Mr Widodo appointed retired General Wiranto, himself accused of involvement in the 1998 human rights abuses, as Minister for Politics, Law and human rights in his office.

Maria Catarina Sumarsih confronted President Joko Widodo over his inaction to bring perpetrators of human rights abuses to justice. ( )

Ms. Sumarsih nevertheless agreed to meet with Mr. Widodo when he asked to meet the THURSDAY participants ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

“At that point, I asked, ‘Mr. President, are you ready to sign the draft state recognition that we have submitted to you now?'” she told the ABC. .

But according to Ms Sumarsih, Mr Widodo refused saying he wanted to study it first.

“I no longer believe [the government] and it seems that [the issue of resolving] gross violations of human rights are only used to win votes [in elections],” she says.

Kamisan protesters are synonymous with black umbrellas. ( )

Government pursues ‘non-judicial settlements’

In January, Widodo acknowledged his country’s “gross human rights violations” and chaired a meeting earlier this month on the implementation of “non-judicial resolutions”.

The non-judicial settlements would include a series of measures providing that the victims would receive compensation and that the exiled residents would have the right to return.

Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights Mahfud MD said the government was not looking for perpetrators in this process.

“So the focus is on the victim, not the perpetrator,” he said.

“We will not look for the culprit in this non-judicial settlement, because that would be the domain of the National Human Rights Commission and the parliament.”

But for Ms Sumarsih, the government’s decision not to prosecute the perpetrators shows that after 25 years, the reform agenda her son and other students fought for has not been fully realized.

“One of the [goals]was to defend the rule of law, but we have seen that the government always chooses the non-judicial path and impunity,” she said.

And for that reason, she said she would continue to fight, standing in front of the palace, under a black umbrella, every Thursday afternoon.