Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad





Club for Growth, a leading conservative advocacy group, unveiled a new ad on Thursday attacking former President Trump over his Social Security plan.

“The Trump plan for Social Security is not a practice swing,” the ad reads, along with footage of Trump playing golf. “His plan, the same as Joe Biden’s, would pair seniors with automatic benefit cuts, 23% in 10 years or less, putting your retirement in a tough spot.”

“With Donald Trump, it’s normal,” the ad continues. “Another plan that robs people of what they’ve earned, people who worked for him but won’t get it, if Trump’s plan sinks 23% of their savings. Tell Donald Trump, stop deceive the elderly.

The golf-themed ad, which was posted ahead of a LIV golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., this weekend, takes aim at the former president’s demand that “under no circumstances Republicans shouldn’t vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security.

Biden also promised to “protect Social Security and Medicare without any changes.”

The Social Security trust fund is expected to be depleted by 2033, when recipients could see their benefits reduced by around 23%, according to a recent estimate by the Social Security and Insurance Board. disease.

This has been cited by conservative groups in their calls to reform benefits programs before they go bankrupt.

“The Biden-Trump position may look like a commitment to protect Social Security, but it’s not,” Club for Growth President David McIntosh said in an April op-ed in The Wall Street Journal. “The ‘no change’ law requires a huge cut in benefits over 10 years.”

Biden has proposed raising taxes on the wealthy to help bolster benefits programs, a stance popular with his party’s left but widely rejected by Republicans.

