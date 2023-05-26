Rishi Sunak quietly kills Boris Johnson’s flagship welfare plan

Rishi Sunak quietly killed Boris Johnson’s landmark welfare reforms, government insiders have admitted, sparking fresh Conservative push for clarity from Downing Street.

The Prime Minister was strongly opposed to his predecessors’ proposal to solve the long-term social care crisis in 2021 when it was debated internally and then announced, The Telegraph can reveal.

A source said Mr Sunak, then Chancellor, thought Mr Johnson’s proposal was crap. Another said he was outright opposed to the plan. A third said the Treasury was leading an internal opposition.

Just weeks after Mr Sunak became prime minister, the implementation of welfare reforms was then delayed until after the next general election, which polls suggest the Tories could lose.

No payment plan

The original way to fund the plan, an increase in national insurance, called the health and social care levy, is also no longer in place, meaning there is no current plan to pay for the reforms.

Downing Street continues to insist that proposals that would create a lifetime cap of 86,000 on how much anyone pays for social care will be implemented in October 2025.

But government insiders said the plan was effectively dead. He was killed, said a source familiar with the situation. It is delayed indefinitely.

It means that 13 years after the Tories entered Downing Street, the party effectively has no proposals to end the long-term social care crisis its leaders believe in.

The developments have sparked anger among long-time campaigners for a solution to the welfare crisis and calls for clarity on how the government plans to tackle the problem.

Completely insufficient

Sir Andrew Dilnot, a former director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies whose work on the issue inspired Mr Johnson’s proposals, criticized the government’s inaction.

Sir Andrew told the Telegraph: It is terrible that we have still not succeeded in reforming social care funding. It is difficult to think of a more vulnerable group than those who need social care for an extended period.

The level and structure of support under the current arrangements is completely inadequate and a situation to be ashamed of.

Caroline Dinenage, Conservative MP and former social affairs minister, said: People need to know if there will be any light at the end of the tunnel.

One in 10 of us will face catastrophic healthcare costs that could wipe out all the money we’ve accumulated over our lifetime. And it’s a total lottery which one of us it will be. At the moment the goal posts keep moving and it’s hopelessly unfair.

Number 10 and the Treasury need to clarify when and how their social protection plans will be implemented.

Successive promises

Successive Tory Prime Ministers have promised to solve the long-term problem of caring for older people in need of social care, with support not covered by the NHS.

David Cameron legislated for the proposals put forward by Sir Andrew but they were never implemented. Theresa May launched a new policy in the 2017 election manifesto, but the decision backfired and was dropped.

Mr Johnson promised a social protection plan during his 2019 election campaign and in 2021 convinced Mr Sunak and Sajid Javid, then health secretary, to back his proposals.

This involved setting a lifetime cap on how much a person could pay for social care of 86,000 and a minimum asset floor of 100,000, below which the state would help pay.

Mr. Sunak pushed back hard

Both Mr Sunak and Mr Javid reportedly pushed back on the plan. Mr Sunak feared this would stop people from selling their homes to pay for social care, one of the plan’s explicit ambitions.

But Mr Johnson eventually pulled it off and it was announced in September 2021.

The package was to be paid for by the Health and Social Care Tax, a tax rise which proved controversial among Tory MPs frustrated by the increased tax burden.

Liz Truss got rid of the tax before it came into effect when she was prime minister. Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, his chancellor, then postponed the implementation of the reforms until October 2025 last fall.

Mr Hunt said in his Autumn 2022 statement: I have also heard very real concerns from local authorities about their ability to immediately implement the Dilnot reforms, so this will delay the implementation of this important reform of two years, allocating the funding to enable local authorities to provide more care packages.

In return, a further £2.7 billion was given to local authorities through the Adult Social Care Supplementary Grant over two years to help them cope with increased pressure on their services.

Work plans are unclear

If the Tories lose the next general election, due next year, it is unclear whether Labor will keep the proposals. The Conservatives are trailing Labor by more than 10 percentage points in the polls.

A second former Conservative welfare minister told the Telegraph: The dynamics of the need for greater social protection have not changed in any way over the years, it has only gotten worse… If you don’t tackle it now, all you’re doing is accumulating problems for the future.

Board tax flexibility

A government spokesman said an additional $7.5 billion over two years was announced last fall. It was partly offset by greater flexibility in the housing tax.

The spokesperson said: This historic funding increase will allow more people to access high-quality care and help address some of the sector’s challenges, including waiting lists, low fee rates and labor pressures.

We remain committed to implementing adult social care pricing reform and supporting those in need, which is why we are giving local authorities extra time to prepare and provide more funding to help them cope with their immediate pressures.

A government source said: In the wake of the pandemic, we urgently needed to strengthen social care, which is why we have prioritized the release of up to 7.5 billion over two years to accelerate the discharge from hospital and help local councils build more social care capacity.

The Prime Minister has pledged to put in place a sustainable system of social protection and we will do so as soon as the sector regains its balance.