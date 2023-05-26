AA Edit | Many successes, some failures as Narendra Modi’s government turns 9

Any citizen will agree that the following areas are where his government has tasted its greatest successes

Like a phoenix, Narendra Modi has risen; a controversial and successful Chief Minister of Gujarat who carried his party to power with an outright majority, ending a decade-long rule of the Congress Party-led UPA. Looking back, any citizen, regardless of political orientation, will agree that the following areas are where their government has had its greatest successes.

* End corruption with DCT: From times when we would be openly frustrated with the truth of leaking 85 paisa out of every rupee released for welfare by central or state government, the Narendra Modi government has totally ended corruption and corruption leaks through direct money transfer (DCT), using Aadhaar biometric card database and Jan Dhan accounts.

* Digital payments: The whole world has risen to applaud India’s successful transformation into a digital payments-driven economy. UPI has now started international integrations, starting with the Middle East, ensuring that Indians can pay or receive money on their phones.

* Infrastructure: India’s ambition has shifted from tinkering with its weak, third-world-looking infrastructure to creating world-class infrastructure. Next-generation airports, seaports, roads and highways are being created for both better connectivity and economic growth.

* Railways: It should be separately mentioned rail metro projects for urban connectivity, decongestion and improvement of the quality of life of rail lines and new trains like Vande Bharat reaching higher speed.

* Foreign affairs and growing international stature: From the United States, which now regards India as its main ally, and from the Middle East, which wishes to further strengthen its deep historical ties, to Europe and Australia, India has continued its quest for good relations. The Quad, the G-20 presidency and several other multilateral partnerships are signs of India’s growing stature under Mr Modi.

*Made in India: Beyond exports, India has started to put more emphasis on encouraging manufacturing. Several large companies are looking to India. Early forays, and India is far behind China in this regard, but at least we’re off the block.

* Reforms and ease of doing business: A series of reforms in administrative, commercial, tax, tax and investment laws and standards have made doing business easier, including speed for investors and those laying the groundwork.

* Ram Temple and Section 370: The establishment of a social context where all parties have agreed to adhere to the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya Ram temple, or the demonstration of parliamentary power to remove the temporary provisions of Articles 370 and 35 ( A) made India look to the future.

* Decisive and risk-taking leadership: Nothing has been a more refreshing change than the operation of a leadership that takes risks, does not impose a moratorium on politics for election reasons and is fearless.

And yet, the Modi government has been deemed insufficient on some issues and could do better.

* Community tensions: Not everything can and should not be a matter of religion.

* Job creation: It has not been possible to create enough jobs to meet expectations. Despite the focus on Start-Up India and Mudra loans, there is still a long way to go.

* Inflation: Rising prices for energy (gasoline, diesel, cooking gas and electricity), food and other basic necessities have hurt the population.

* Institutions attacked: The ruling party must fight the elections and try to defeat the opposition parties, but cannot weaken the institutions and abuse the agencies. Even a perception of this must be avoided and suppressed.

Finally, good and bad: The management of the Covid-19 pandemic has been a great achievement of the Modi government, including free vaccines for all and then vaccine diplomacy. The free rations for the poor were a very commendable achievement. But the sudden lockdowns and the second wave left a tinge of failure.

