As the noose tightens around the former prime minister, he could face the most serious test of his career





What is happening now is not unrelated to the treacherous politics of power in Pakistan. Signs of rift are evident in its ranks as Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf faces massive repression.

Several prominent members, including the latest Shireen Mazari and Fayyaz Chohan, have left the party and many more are lining up to leave. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is paying the price for caring for his once powerful patrons.

A protege who has become rebellious must be put down. The chaos of May 9 provided the establishment with justification to retaliate with a severity not seen in recent times.

Several thousand Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters have been arrested in connection with the crackdown. Almost all of the top management has been incarcerated; some of them could be tried by military tribunals.

Imran Khan’s bail may have been extended again, thanks to the courts, but the noose is tightening around him. The maverick leader faces the most serious test of his checkered political career.

Despite the defections, its popular base seems to have so far remained intact. But his political fortunes depend on how long and whether the top leadership can defy establishment pressure and stand with him in the hour of judgment.

The events of recent weeks have changed the political landscape of the country. This has brought the standoff between Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf and the security establishment to a boiling point. It is an ironic reversal of the period when Khan was in power.

About three years ago, speaking at a dinner for lawmakers from the then-ruling coalition, he arrogantly boasted that we were the only choice for the establishment. But the game has changed because he finds himself facing the same institution. The May 9 incident seems to have closed all doors to reconciliation.

Perhaps Khan believed that a show of power in the streets could force the establishment to back down. He chose the leader of the army for his attack. In a recent interview with a foreign television channel, he accused him of trying to obstruct his path to regaining power. He appears to have gotten carried away with the perception built by his followers on social media of a division within senior management.

But this strategy from the edge of the abyss has exploded. Widespread violence targeting army installations, particularly the vandalism of memorials to martyred soldiers, has provoked an intense response, especially in the Punjab battlefield.

Despite heightened anti-establishment feelings at the heart of the country stoked by Khans’ narrative, the May 9 violence changed the situation. A massive media campaign launched by the Pakistan Democratic Movement government highlighting the destruction carried out by its supporters has also blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

This has allowed security agencies to launch a brutal crackdown on Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters, unprecedented in recent times. Cases of gross human rights violations have also been reported. Even senior officials who have not left the party are forced to denounce the violence.

Police arrest women supporters of Imran Khan during a protest in Islamabad on May 14. Credit: Reuters.

Imran Khan too, after resisting for days, finally denounced the attacks on military installations. But that did not help ease the impasse. The establishment does not want to forget what happened and the military has called the events of May 9 a dark chapter in the country’s history.

The escalating confrontation between Khan and the military establishment has given some space to the fragile ruling coalition. His whole effort seems to be to get Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf declared a terrorist group or at least get Imran Khan out of the electoral field. This so-called minus one formula for keeping political leaders out of the arena has never worked in the past and will not work now.

Indeed, Imran Khan has also found himself at an impasse with his policy of confrontation. His changing account raised questions about his credibility. He now contradicts his initial claims of an American plot for regime change. After months of bashing America, he is now seeking the help of US lawmakers to pressure the Pakistani establishment to end the crackdown on his party.

There is no longer any mention of an American plot to engineer his ouster. Khan is doing exactly what he has accused his rival parties of doing: seeking foreign intervention. His reversal may not change his unconditional base of support, but his false regime-change plot narrative has enormously damaged the democratic process in the country.

His party’s latest crackdown has narrowed Khans’ options. The exodus, first of the second and third tiers, and with the departure of Dr. Mazaris from the upper tier, had a demoralizing effect on the party ranks.

The party may not disintegrate, but the cracks may widen further as the standoff with the establishment continues. With its main base of support among the middle classes, the party cannot resist this type of repression.

What made his situation worse was that the party isolated itself from other political forces, refusing to talk to them. Perhaps most damaging to the party was Khan’s decision to step down from the National Assembly and prematurely dissolve the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Previously, Imran Khan unsuccessfully tried to bring down the Pakistan Democratic Movement government through street power. Instead of fighting his battle in parliament, he chose to take to the streets.

Khan tried to demolish the whole edifice, thus weakening the democratic process and consequently strengthening the establishment. In his arrogance, he did not understand that he could only return to power through a democratic process.

He may have succeeded in mobilizing mass support largely because of his fake regime change narrative and public disenchantment with the flawed policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement government. But he failed to build a strong political structure on a solid platform.

He attacked both rival political forces and the establishment, which cost him dearly. And when he took on the establishment, he also looked to them for support. Populism has its limits, which Khan never understood.

The way the party has collapsed in the face of state repression is unprecedented. This is the moment of truth for former prime ministers. Whether he can learn from his mistakes remains to be seen.

The writer is an author and journalist.

This article first appeared on Dawn.com.

This article first appeared on Dawn.com.

