Ron DeSantis is two days away from calling Donald Trump a radical leftist





Ron DeSantis may be sharpening his knives against Donald Trump, the guy he’s trying to replace as leader of the MAGA cult. But that apparently doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be doing the former president and his staunchest supporters a disservice if he walked into the Oval Office. Speaking on the right-wing Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Thursday, DeSantisall promised to pardon convicted insurgents on Jan. 6 if elected and hinted he might pardon Trump himself. We will use the power of pardons, DeSantis said, promising to grant pardons at the beginning of his hypothetical administration, rather than at the end.

Let’s find examples where this government has been weaponized against disadvantaged groups, he said, and we will apply relief where necessary.

He answered questions from the hosts about whether his executive generosity would extend to his leader-turned-rival Trump, who has been in trouble with the law lately. But the governor of Florida suggested he was open to the possibility: I would say any example of this privileged treatment based on politics, or militarization, would be included in this review, no matter how big or small, said DeSantis.

The comments echo Trump’s own promise to pardon Jan. 6 convicts whose ranks include Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for his role in the attack on the Capitol in 2021. They also come as DeSantis tries to stabilize after a stumbling start to the campaign by seemingly sharpening his pitch to GOP voters: Not only will he be a smarter version of Trump, but he’ll be more extreme than his MAGA ancestor. He moves to the left, Trump’s DeSantissaid in a radio interview with Jack Heath on Thursday. I’ll walk in and day one I’ll be spitting nails, Glenn Beck added Thursday, summarizing his vision to run the federal government like he did in Florida.

This game of authoritarian one-upmanship has been absurd and juvenile, of course: on one side you have DeSantis playing videos of Elon Musk using a flamethrower and walking in slow motion; on the other, Trump turning to childish taunts. Rob, My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger and works (TRUTH!), he posted after DeSantis launched his campaign. Not yours!

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

It’s hard to believe that adults would find this stuff appealing. But such is the appetite of the GOP: Despite the embarrassing start to his campaign, DeSantis still raised more than $8 million in fundraising within 24 hours of his Twitter announcement.

