Tiananmen mothers call on Xi Jinping to ‘take responsibility’ for 1989 massacre Radio Free Asia

Tiananmen Mothers, a group representing victims of the June 4 massacre that ended weeks of pro-democracy protests in 1989, has called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take responsibility for the government’s actions ahead of this year’s 34th anniversary. .

“They may believe they had nothing to do with the order to open fire [on unarmed civilians] back then, but… it was still the ruling party, the Communist Party,” You Weijie, the group’s spokesperson, told Radio Free Asia on Friday.

“The government today should take full responsibility and inform the public of everything that happened then,” she said.

Public commemoration of the massacre is banned in mainland China, while an annual candlelight vigil that marked the anniversary in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park has fell silent after more than three decades, its leaders imprisoned under a draconian national security law suppressed public dissent.

Chinese authorities usually place dozens of pro-democracy activists and dissidents under house arrest or other forms of restriction before the politically sensitive date, while members of the Tiananmen Mothers are brought to make offerings to loved ones under police escort.

Meanwhile, the number of living relatives of those killed in the bloodbath – ordered by then-Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping – is dwindling every year, as the group continues to call on Beijing to release details of the massacre and its victims, to prosecute those responsible and to compensate the families of the victims.

Descending number

More than 70 relatives of victims have died since the group was established, You said, including seven in the past year alone.

“We are sincere in seeking dialogue with the government,” she said. “The government evaded all responsibility for the tragedy that took place that year.”

“We won’t give up on this,” she said.

People on Chang’an Boulevard hold up a picture they described as dead victims of violence against pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 5, 1989, as hundreds were killed in the early morning hours of June 4, during clashes with Chinese soldiers. Credit: Jeff Widener/AP

Meanwhile, Zhang Jingli, who lost her 26-year-old husband, Liu Yongliang, in the 1989 massacre, wrote on the Tiananmen Mothers Facebook page that the most difficult thing was the lack of official accountability for the violence.

“In the past 30 long years, I have been able to bear life’s hardships, but I have nowhere to talk about my pain – this psychological pain has always been with me,” Zhang wrote.

“How were fully armed soldiers and tanks able to fire live ammunition at students and unarmed citizens on the streets of Beijing and in Tiananmen Square? she says.

Ding Zilin, mother of 17-year-old pro-democracy protester Jiang Jielian who was killed in the army’s crackdown on Tiananmen protesters in 1989, cries as she recalls memories of the event in Beijing, April 7, 2009 A group representing victims of the June 4 Tiananmen massacre that ended weeks of pro-democracy protests in 1989 has called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take responsibility for government actions ahead of this year’s 34th anniversary. Credit: Peter Parks/AFP

You said that she, like Zhang, had to raise a child after losing her husband in the square.

“I just had to be brave and keep going,” she said. “As people get older, they have less and less opportunity to stand up and speak out.”

She said the group expects to be allowed to make their offerings as usual at Beijing’s Wan’an Cemetery.

“We’ve been there every year, so I don’t think they’ll make it difficult for us this year,” she said.

Zhang Xianling holds a picture of her son Wang Nan who was killed during the 1989 military crackdown on Tiananmen protesters at her home in Beijing, April 29, 2014. Zhang is a member of the Tiananmen Mothers, a group that campaigns for the truth about the event to be revealed and for criminal and historical responsibility. Credit: Andy Wong/AP

This year’s anniversary comes as South Korea’s largest human rights group pays tribute to imprisoned Hong Kong lawyer and Tiananmen elder vigil organizer Chow Hang-tung with its 2023 Gwangju Human Rights Prize, despite a recent visit of Chinese consular officials asking them to rescind the decision.

Chow is currently serving a 15-month sentence for inciting people to hold a vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen massacre in 1989.

She is also charged with incitement to overthrow state power, with the prosecution saying she and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements used the now-banned vigils to incite the overthrow of the government. Chinese.

Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.