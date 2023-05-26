Politics
Tiananmen mothers call on Xi Jinping to ‘take responsibility’ for 1989 massacre Radio Free Asia
Tiananmen Mothers, a group representing victims of the June 4 massacre that ended weeks of pro-democracy protests in 1989, has called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to take responsibility for the government’s actions ahead of this year’s 34th anniversary. .
“They may believe they had nothing to do with the order to open fire [on unarmed civilians] back then, but… it was still the ruling party, the Communist Party,” You Weijie, the group’s spokesperson, told Radio Free Asia on Friday.
“The government today should take full responsibility and inform the public of everything that happened then,” she said.
Public commemoration of the massacre is banned in mainland China, while an annual candlelight vigil that marked the anniversary in Hong Kong’s Victoria Park has fell silent after more than three decades, its leaders imprisoned under a draconian national security law suppressed public dissent.
Chinese authorities usually place dozens of pro-democracy activists and dissidents under house arrest or other forms of restriction before the politically sensitive date, while members of the Tiananmen Mothers are brought to make offerings to loved ones under police escort.
Meanwhile, the number of living relatives of those killed in the bloodbath – ordered by then-Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping – is dwindling every year, as the group continues to call on Beijing to release details of the massacre and its victims, to prosecute those responsible and to compensate the families of the victims.
Descending number
More than 70 relatives of victims have died since the group was established, You said, including seven in the past year alone.
“We are sincere in seeking dialogue with the government,” she said. “The government evaded all responsibility for the tragedy that took place that year.”
“We won’t give up on this,” she said.
Meanwhile, Zhang Jingli, who lost her 26-year-old husband, Liu Yongliang, in the 1989 massacre, wrote on the Tiananmen Mothers Facebook page that the most difficult thing was the lack of official accountability for the violence.
“In the past 30 long years, I have been able to bear life’s hardships, but I have nowhere to talk about my pain – this psychological pain has always been with me,” Zhang wrote.
“How were fully armed soldiers and tanks able to fire live ammunition at students and unarmed citizens on the streets of Beijing and in Tiananmen Square? she says.
You said that she, like Zhang, had to raise a child after losing her husband in the square.
“I just had to be brave and keep going,” she said. “As people get older, they have less and less opportunity to stand up and speak out.”
She said the group expects to be allowed to make their offerings as usual at Beijing’s Wan’an Cemetery.
“We’ve been there every year, so I don’t think they’ll make it difficult for us this year,” she said.
This year’s anniversary comes as South Korea’s largest human rights group pays tribute to imprisoned Hong Kong lawyer and Tiananmen elder vigil organizer Chow Hang-tung with its 2023 Gwangju Human Rights Prize, despite a recent visit of Chinese consular officials asking them to rescind the decision.
Chow is currently serving a 15-month sentence for inciting people to hold a vigil for the victims of the Tiananmen massacre in 1989.
She is also charged with incitement to overthrow state power, with the prosecution saying she and the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements used the now-banned vigils to incite the overthrow of the government. Chinese.
Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/china-tiananmen-square-05262023153320.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tiananmen mothers call on Xi Jinping to ‘take responsibility’ for 1989 massacre Radio Free Asia
- Ron DeSantis is two days away from calling Donald Trump a radical leftist
- Kldarolu says under ‘total media blackout’, Erdoan is branded a coward
- Minister visits UK GDS for information on e-Government
- Hunt will support more interest rate hikes even if it pushes UK into recession | interest rate
- Why does the United States ban children’s books?
- The Cure brings their “Songs of a Lost World” to the iconic Hollywood Bowl
- Ready for success with talented roster and high expectations
- Connecticut’s Favorite Graduation Gown Color
- Japanese private lunar lander crashes in crater
- Bakhmut for Battle: Images of the city before and after the battle – BBC News
- The Republican-led effort to impeach Ken Paxton is a shattering political shift