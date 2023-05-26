Politics
Siddaramaiah: Narendra Modis’ popularity is on the decline
In his first interview after becoming Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said the election result in Karnataka is an indicator for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Only S. Nijalingappa and Devraj Urs before you served a full five-year term as Chief Minister and twice became Chief Minister (although Nijalingappa’s first term was truncated, he ended five years when his second term). Do you consider this a personal accomplishment in your political career?
It is wrong to call this a personal accomplishment. I see this as a victory for the people of Karnataka. The recent verdict is not only a negative vote against the BJP but also a positive vote for the Congress. The 40% corruption, communalism, rising prices and bad administration under the BJP rule contributed to our victory.
People also want a stable government. There was only one [Congress] government between 1999 and 2004, but there were five chief ministers between 2004 and 2013. From 2013 to 2018, one party was in power, with me as chief minister. Between 2018 and 2023, there were again three chief ministers.
The feeling among voters is that the state needs a stable government and a strong leader, and that was one of the main reasons for our victory; the credibility of the leader and the party matters a lot. This verdict is an endorsement of my previous term as Chief Minister, when the promises made in the manifesto were kept and there were no allegations of corruption. Voters regretted their choice to elect an Assembly without a majority in 2018, and I consider this mandate as a vote to maintain my previous government.
In an interview with First line in early April, you said Congress would win over 130 seats with over 40% of the vote. What made you so confident?
Between 2018 and 2023, I have not been idle at home. I traveled five to six days a week, visited all the ridings, and was in constant contact with people. Our campaign was also very systematic. The BJP was on the offensive in its election campaigns after Modi came to power, but for the first time it was on the defensive in Karnataka. Our aim was to highlight BJP corruption, Amul-Nandini issue, Lingayat neglect, etc. In all these issues, the BJP was on the defensive.
The BJP faced a double anti-incumbent against it, against the state government and then against the central government due to issues such as rising prices. In 2018, Modi was at the height of his popularity and Lingayats was with the BJP because of [former Chief Minister] Yediyurappa, but things have changed significantly this time. There was a decline in Modis’ popularity; The Lingayats were not with the BJP this time, and [former BJP Chief Minister] Jagadish Shettar was with us. If Modi was an advantage for the BJP in 2018, he has been a burden for them in this election. Modis’ campaign did not help the BJP as the party performed poorly wherever it campaigned.
Our campaign started the day Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Karnataka. While Modis’ image took a hit, our leader’s image soared. Our five guarantees assured voters that a vote for Congress would mean a better life for them. Communal issues played a huge role in this election; people realized that the BJP kept raising communal issues to hide their incompetence. The expiry date of Hindutva has arrived. For all these reasons, I was convinced that we were going to win by a huge margin.
What will be the impact of the Congress victory in Karnataka on the opposition to the BJP at the national level?
With its defeat in Karnataka, the BJP was rejected in all southern Indian states. This is a huge victory in my opinion. Modi participated in many rallies in Karnataka, but the BJP did not win due to his presence. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the BJP won over 50% of Karnataka’s vote, but in next year’s elections, their vote share will drop significantly as Modis’ popularity is declining. Our victory in Karnataka is an indicator for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Much has been written about your socialist past and the influence of Ram Manohar Lohia on your politics. How do you identify as a socialist?
Ram Manohar Lohia had a huge impact on Karnataka and I was drawn to his philosophy of socialism. Most writers and intellectuals in the state were influenced by its ideology. Dr. Lohia advocated land reforms, reservation and decentralization. The Congress implemented all this in Karnataka. When I moved from Janata Dal to Congress, it was not such a big decision because there were no serious ideological conflicts.
Communal issues played a huge role in this election; people realized that the BJP kept raising communal issues to hide their incompetence. The expiry date of Hindutva has arrived.SiddaramaiahChief Minister of Karnataka
Karnataka has witnessed a lot of communal discord over the past four years.The BJP government has introduced the Karnataka Livestock Slaughter Prevention and Preservation Act 2020 and the Karnataka Religious Freedom Protection Act 2022, in addition to banning hijab in the classrooms. He also removed the reservation for Muslims. Will your government reverse these decisions?
We will reverse all anti-people decisions made by the BJP government. We have already announced that we will repeal the law against the slaughter of cows. The hijab issue is now before the Supreme Court, but our position on this is clear and we will consult with our legal team before taking the next step. We also opposed the anti-conversion law and will take steps to withdraw this legislation.
The 4% reserve for Muslims was removed without any study by the Backward Classes Commission. Legally, this is not tenable, and we will take steps to remove this order. Karnataka is known as sarva janaangada shantiya thota [garden where all communities live in harmony] and in the real sense we are a party that practices the philosophy of everyone’s health, everyone’s development [development for all]. If you notice the profile of Congress MPs, you will see that Congress is the only party that ensures representation of all castes and communities. It is not about appeasement but about social justice because everyone must obtain political representation.
During your first term as Chief Minister, you undertook a Caste Census (Social and Educational Survey) as part of your declared commitment to social justice, but its findings were never presented to the Assembly. Will your government make this information public this time around?
Caste census was incomplete during my tenure and was submitted during the tenure of the [Congress-Janata Dal (Secular)] coalition government. We will take steps to present the results of the caste census to the Assembly, and this empirical data will help my government to formulate a scientific reservation policy in Karnataka. It was not just a caste census but a survey which scientifically records the educational and social information of the people of Karnatakas. By taking this survey as a first step, we will work to improve booking in the state.
Several people said that implementing the five congressional safeguards would be a burden on the state economy. It is estimated to cost more than Rs.50,000 crore per year. Is the state treasury strong enough to support these additional expenses?
The state budget for 2023-24 is over Rs.3,10,000 crore. Of this amount, approximately Rs.1,05,000 crore is spent on operations and maintenance and capital expenditure. This is where the BJP looted over 40% commission. Our government will save about Rs.45,000 crore, which was looted by the BJP, and use it to implement our guarantees. It is a spring.
Along with this, there is huge scope for administrative reforms in the governance structure, which will also increase the resources available to us. Improving the efficiency of state government-run enterprises and increasing their profits by at least 50% will help raise an additional Rs 5,000-7,000 crore. Improved tax collection will also bring additional revenue. We can increase taxes in the form of excise duties on alcohol. We will see how many taxes we can appropriately increase on sin goods to raise more funds.
One of the main reasons for the scarcity of funds in Karnataka is the unfairness of the Union government. The BJP-led government in the Center has reduced the decentralization of taxes in Karnataka from 4.72% to 3.64% resulting in a reduction of Rs 15,000 crore. We will fight to return the funds to Karnataka.
We will increase forest cover and take other necessary actions to improve our score as required by the 15th Finance Commission, which will help us get a better share. The 15th Finance Commission also recommended additional special grants of Rs 5,490 crore to Karnataka, but Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied this. We will fight to get it back too. With all this, we will be able to raise up to Rs.70,000 crore per year and comfortably implement our five guarantees. I am convinced of this because of my experience as Minister of Finance.
What are your government’s immediate priorities?
Our government’s priority is to implement the five guarantees, because they are promises we gave to voters. We will also focus on solving BJP misdeeds with regards to booking in Karnataka. Anti-people legislation passed by the BJP government will also be reversed. These political issues, which are ideological, can be dealt with easily because no budgetary subsidy is required and the high command of the party is with us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
