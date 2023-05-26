Donald Trump’s aides knew about visit from federal government and took boxes out of his house: report





The report, citing people familiar with the move, further claimed that Trump and his aides also conducted a dress rehearsal to move sensitive documents even before they received a subpoena regarding the documents on May 22.

Authorities found the timing of the move suspicious and consider it an obstruction, The Washington Post reported.

However, the contents of the boxes have not yet been revealed.

A month after the visit, the FBI, on August 8, arrived unannounced at his Florida residence with a search warrant and searched the estate, recovering allegedly classified documents.

Trump was not alerted to the August raid, which he repeatedly called a “raid.”

Trump mired in legal issues

The revelations come at a time when Trump is facing a plethora of legal issues, including the accusation that he tried to keep hundreds of classified documents after leaving the presidency on January 20, 2021.

Special Counsel Jack Smith oversees the Justice Department’s criminal investigations of Trump.

Earlier, The Post reported that boxes were moved from a storage area after the former president’s office received a subpoena, the exact timing of which is a vital factor in the ongoing investigation. unnamed sources told the newspaper.

Smith also examines Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the 2020 election results, which he continues to falsely claim were fraudulent.

The former president has been accused of falsifying business documents in the New York secret money case involving adult actor Stormy Daniels and he is also being investigated in Georgia as part of its efforts to change the results of the elections in the state.

Trump dismissed the allegations in all cases.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told the newspaper that this was just a targeted and politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump, concocted to meddle in an election and prevent the American people to send him back to the White House.

Just like all the other bogus pranks thrown at President Trump, this corruption effort will also fail, he added.

(With agency contributions)

