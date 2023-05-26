Indonesia conducts exploration with America on EV





Bogor: Finance Minister (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani revealed that Indonesia continues to open communication with the United States regarding investment and trade. Finally, the two countries discuss the ecosystem of the electric vehicle. Sri Mulyani said that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, met with a delegation from the US-ASEAN Business Council (US-ABC) at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java on Thursday (25-5-2023) . There were a number of items discussed at this meeting, including issues of importance to Uncle Sam's country. "First, in terms of how Indonesia can improve the ecosystem of electric vehicle or electric car industry, which Indonesia indeed has huge mineral resources. Second, how Indonesia can also get the facilities needed to enter the electric vehicle market in the United States and how can we increase our role and ability to attract investment," the finance minister said.





Furthermore, Sri Mulyani said, President Jokowi said that the government will continue to carry out economic transformation, sustainable energy and development of the capital of the archipelago (IKN). "The President said that Indonesia will continue to carry out economic transformation both in the downstream area and in strengthening the power industry ecosystem and from a sustainable energy perspective, including including the energy transition, and to continue to support the development of IKN", declared the minister. finances.

The Minister of Finance also said that the President and a number of companies in the energy sector have discussed the issue of climate change and the importance of carbon capture technology. The Indonesian government will also meet its commitments to combat climate change. "Now the concern is on climate change where carbon capture technology is important. The government will continue to support Indonesia's energy independence and security policies while meeting Indonesia's climate change commitments," said the Minister of Finance.

