Politics
Boris Johnson tells Sky News new claims of breach of lockdown rules are ‘total nonsense’ | Political news
Boris Johnson has insisted the new claims he broke lockdown rules are ‘utter nonsense’ and that items from his ministerial diary have been ‘selected and turned over to the police’.
The former prime minister was confronted by Sky News over the allegations as he walked through Dulles International Airport in Washington after a brief tour of the United States.
Asked if he had broken the rules, he told Sky’s US correspondent James Matthews: “It’s all a bunch of nonsense from start to finish.
“I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are handpicked and handed over to the police, to the privileges committee without anyone even having the good sense to ask me what those entries were referring to.”
Mr Johnson was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday over events at Checkers and Downing Street following a review of his official journal as part of the official COVID inquiry.
Pressed whether the entries showed him ‘mingling with friends’, Mr Johnson insisted that ‘that is absolutely not what these diary entries show’.
He said: “I just think it’s totally absurd and bizarre that there are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. I’ve never seen these things before.
“I’ve been through it. None of them are a rule breach during COVID, they weren’t during lockdown.
“This was during other times of restrictions. None of them are a violation of the rules. None of them involve socializing. It’s complete nonsense.”
Mr Johnson has previously said he believes he is the victim of a “politically motivated scam” and dropped the government-appointed lawyers representing him in the public COVID-19 inquiry following his referral to the police.
He wouldn’t be attracted to who was “sewing it”, but said, “Someone somewhere thinks it makes sense to do this. I don’t.”
However, a Labor source said: ‘If Boris Johnson is satisfied he has acted with property then he has nothing to fear from scrutiny.
Mr Johnson has previously been fined by the Met Police for breaking lockdown rules and is currently reviewed by privileges committee whether he lied to parliament about his repeated denials from the party.
On Friday evening, the committee confirmed it had received new evidence from the government and had written to Mr Johnson for a response.
A spokesperson said: “The committee will consider this evidence and Mr. Johnson’s response when considering its final report. The committee is moving quickly with its investigation.”
The latest developments have brought attention back to the party controversy that played a major role in the former prime minister’s downfall.
He was in the United States on Wednesday when the news broke and during his tour he met former President Donald Trump.
Johnson met with Trump to ‘talk about Ukraine’
Earlier on Friday, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the purpose was “to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory”.
It is unclear where the meeting took place, but during his visit to the United States, Mr Johnson stopped by Texas and Las Vegas.
Latest political news:
Union drops strike vote after last-minute talks offer
The two leaders have known each other for many years and worked together when Mr Trump was President of the United States and Mr Johnson was in charge of Downing Street.
Mr Trump has praised Mr Johnson and earlier this month called him a “wonderful guy” and “a friend of mine”.
The two were previously aligned on political issues, such as Brexit, but have also diverged in recent years, notably over Ukraine.
Mr Johnson was still Prime Minister when Russia invaded his southern neighbor last February and has been a leader in helping rally international support for the Ukrainian people and their military.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump – who has touted his “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin – has something of a checkered history involving Ukraine, dating back to before the invasion of Moscow last year.
In September 2019, reports emerged he had asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate then former Vice President Joe Biden, who was due to run against him in the 2020 presidential election.
That phone call led to Mr Trump’s first impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of congress – but he was not convicted after a trial in the Senate.
Earlier this month, during a town hall conversation broadcast as part of his 2024 presidential campaign, Mr Trump – who is running again as a Republican candidate – declined to say who he thinks should run for president. prevail and declared that he would end the war in just 24 hours.
He said: “I want everyone to stop dying. They are dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I will in 24 hours.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-tells-sky-news-new-allegations-of-lockdown-rule-breaking-are-total-nonsense-12890067
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IPL Records: Top wicket taker at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Boris Johnson tells Sky News new claims of breach of lockdown rules are ‘total nonsense’ | Political news
- Joint statement on US Space Command investigation
- Farewell to Succession, the defining show of the Trump era | Succession
- Ron DeSantis thinks there’s political bias in fashion magazines against his wife Casey because she’s ‘conservative’
- Mr. Rishi Sunak rushes to tighten regulations on AI amid concerns about survival risks | Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Drug abuse, no broken bones in Imran Khan’s medical report: Patel
- Marvel Suspends ‘Thunderbolts’ Amid Writers’ Strike – The Hollywood Reporter
- Yunus Carrim | Ping Pong Diplomacy: SA’s Rich History of Table Tennis
- Indonesia conducts exploration with America on EV
- Gary Kent, legendary B-movie stuntman, actor and director, dies at 89
- What is a simple yet effective skincare routine for men?