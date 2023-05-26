Boris Johnson tells Sky News new claims of breach of lockdown rules are ‘total nonsense’ | Political news

Boris Johnson has insisted the new claims he broke lockdown rules are ‘utter nonsense’ and that items from his ministerial diary have been ‘selected and turned over to the police’.

The former prime minister was confronted by Sky News over the allegations as he walked through Dulles International Airport in Washington after a brief tour of the United States.

Asked if he had broken the rules, he told Sky’s US correspondent James Matthews: “It’s all a bunch of nonsense from start to finish.

“I think it’s ridiculous that items from my diary are handpicked and handed over to the police, to the privileges committee without anyone even having the good sense to ask me what those entries were referring to.”

Mr Johnson was referred to the police by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday over events at Checkers and Downing Street following a review of his official journal as part of the official COVID inquiry.

Pressed whether the entries showed him ‘mingling with friends’, Mr Johnson insisted that ‘that is absolutely not what these diary entries show’.

He said: “I just think it’s totally absurd and bizarre that there are tens of thousands of entries in the Prime Minister’s diary. I’ve never seen these things before.

“I’ve been through it. None of them are a rule breach during COVID, they weren’t during lockdown.

“This was during other times of restrictions. None of them are a violation of the rules. None of them involve socializing. It’s complete nonsense.”

Mr Johnson has previously said he believes he is the victim of a “politically motivated scam” and dropped the government-appointed lawyers representing him in the public COVID-19 inquiry following his referral to the police.

He wouldn’t be attracted to who was “sewing it”, but said, “Someone somewhere thinks it makes sense to do this. I don’t.”

However, a Labor source said: ‘If Boris Johnson is satisfied he has acted with property then he has nothing to fear from scrutiny.

Mr Johnson has previously been fined by the Met Police for breaking lockdown rules and is currently reviewed by privileges committee whether he lied to parliament about his repeated denials from the party.

On Friday evening, the committee confirmed it had received new evidence from the government and had written to Mr Johnson for a response.

A spokesperson said: “The committee will consider this evidence and Mr. Johnson’s response when considering its final report. The committee is moving quickly with its investigation.”

The latest developments have brought attention back to the party controversy that played a major role in the former prime minister’s downfall.

He was in the United States on Wednesday when the news broke and during his tour he met former President Donald Trump.

Johnson met with Trump to ‘talk about Ukraine’

Earlier on Friday, Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the purpose was “to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the vital importance of a Ukrainian victory”.

It is unclear where the meeting took place, but during his visit to the United States, Mr Johnson stopped by Texas and Las Vegas.

Latest political news:

The two leaders have known each other for many years and worked together when Mr Trump was President of the United States and Mr Johnson was in charge of Downing Street.

Mr Trump has praised Mr Johnson and earlier this month called him a “wonderful guy” and “a friend of mine”.

The two were previously aligned on political issues, such as Brexit, but have also diverged in recent years, notably over Ukraine.

Picture:

Trump and Johnson in a bilateral meeting at the 2019 G7 summit



Mr Johnson was still Prime Minister when Russia invaded his southern neighbor last February and has been a leader in helping rally international support for the Ukrainian people and their military.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump – who has touted his “very good relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin – has something of a checkered history involving Ukraine, dating back to before the invasion of Moscow last year.

In September 2019, reports emerged he had asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate then former Vice President Joe Biden, who was due to run against him in the 2020 presidential election.

That phone call led to Mr Trump’s first impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of congress – but he was not convicted after a trial in the Senate.

Earlier this month, during a town hall conversation broadcast as part of his 2024 presidential campaign, Mr Trump – who is running again as a Republican candidate – declined to say who he thinks should run for president. prevail and declared that he would end the war in just 24 hours.

He said: “I want everyone to stop dying. They are dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want them to stop dying. And I will in 24 hours.”