Legal advice for the ex-president in his DOJ, Georgia and NY cases.





I am not one of Donald Trump’s attorneys and, like a close colleague who declined an invitation to be his attorney, I would never take on such an impossible to control client. Still, blown away by Team Trump’s latest absurd mistake, I feel compelled to offer the former president a little free advice.

What sparked my generosity was the ridiculous letter written by Trump lawyers John Rowley and James Trusty to Attorney General Merrick Garland, requesting a meeting with him before any charges are filed against their client, to discuss of what they consider to be an unfair investigation by a special advocate. Jack Smith.

It is common for attorneys to contact prosecutors before an indictment is filed to better understand what the client is facing and to see if there are mutually acceptable alternatives to the indictment. In fact, in my book The Vanishing Trial, I describe part of such an encounter that I, as a federal prosecutor, had with legendary trial attorney Milton Gould on the eve of a bank lawsuit. which he represented.

So what is there to criticize the Trump team? Plenty.

Let’s start with the recipient, Attorney General Merrick Garland. The letter should not have been addressed to him, but to Jack Smith, the public officer in charge of the investigations, and the one who will make the indictment decisions. Unless Garland finds Smith’s prosecution recommendations substantially without merit, Smith’s recommendations will stand. Thus, the meeting request will inevitably be refused because it was sent to the wrong person. But worse, the right recipient, Jack Smith, surely won’t be happy with the blatant attempt to cut him out of the process by going over his head to his boss.

Worse still, the letter to Garland makes totally unnecessary, absurd, and insulting accusations about the former president’s investigations, calling them baseless, outrageous, and illegal. It’s hard to imagine such a calculated approach to get the reader to reject what’s being asked. Once again, the Trump team has sacrificed a smart and practical lawyer on the altar of media coverage. And granted, the letter got it. But that didn’t really help their client. The bottom line is that, as usual, Trump and his team have made a bad situation even harder for themselves.

While it may be understandable that a thin-skinned egoist with his freedom at stake may be unable to control himself, how does his lawyers accept such madness? Is it fear of losing the client, total incompetence, or a combination of both? Is there no lawyer capable of getting Trump to act in his own interest? In the 1980s and 1990s, I worked closely on several criminal cases and a major trial with the late Jay Goldberg, then Trump’s lead attorney. In a 1991 survey of New York lawyers and judges, Goldberg was considered the best pure litigator in the city. Jay would never have supported the Donald Trump of today.

Since neither Rowley, Trusty, nor anyone else appears to have been able to effectively provide Trump with proper guidance moving forward, I will take it upon myself to offer the former president an assessment based on the reality and free advice.

Sir, you are the primary target of at least three grand jury investigations, two of which are known to be near or at the indictment stage. Many people close to you, including some of your attorneys, were coerced or volunteered to testify against you. Coupled with the self-destructive statements you’ve already made that will be used against you (like in the E. Jean Carroll case you just lost) and your astonishing inability to be an effective witness on your own behalf, the cases will all be particularly strong.

The federal government wins 90% of the criminal cases it tries, including cases much weaker than the ones that are finalized against you. Because in the federal system, losing at trial means hefty prison sentences, 98% of all federally indicted defendants make plea deals and avoid trial. (For more on those numbers, I again invite you to read The Vanishing Trial.)

As hard as it is to beat federal prosecutors once, beating them multiple times is nearly impossible. On top of all that, you’re already facing state criminal charges in New York, and over the summer you’re expected to be charged with racketeering in Georgia. In sum, you have to go 5 for 5, and so far on the legal diamond you have not proven that you are neither a Judge Aaron nor a Mike Trout.

That said, given the uniqueness of your current political position and previous presidential status, there are a number of potential steps to take that can surely be used to soften the blow and help you survive. You can always avoid the worst consequences that await you. You may not have thought about what state-run prisons in Georgia should be like yet, but I assure you, they will be less comfortable than Mar-a-Lago. In short, despite your suicidal instincts and your precarious legal situation, there is still time to help shape the situation to mitigate (but not eliminate) the ultimate consequences that befall you.

Unnecessarily insulting those whose hands tighten around your neck does not help. Continually shooting yourself in the foot, you were left both immobile and terminally bleeding. A change of course is necessary.

This advice is offered free of charge, as part of the annual pro bono obligations of my lawyers

