Lula reports a conversation with Xi Jinping on the war in Ukraine

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Thursday evening (25) that he had spoken by telephone with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The conversation took place the day before and touched on different topics, including a meeting of the Brics, an economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as the situation of the war in Ukraine.

, the participation of our countries in the Brics Summit in August. And about our strategic partnership on a bilateral basis, Lula wrote in a social network.

The conversation comes just over a month after the two presidents met bilaterally in Beijing, and days after Lula returned from a trip to Japan, where he took part in the external engagement segment of the summit. G7, a group formed by the seven most industrialized countries in the world (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom).

In Hiroshima, between the 19th and the 21st, Lula met with 11 heads of government and entities, when he discussed bilateral issues and topics on the international agenda. In addition to environmental and food security issues, which were central at the summit, the subject that dominated the discussion tables was the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

