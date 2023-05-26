A political line, a house





JAKARTA, KOMPA.TV – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s support is seen as more inclined towards Ganjar Pranowo, even though Jokowi often signals his support for other presidential candidates. Political communication expert Emrus Sihombing explained that Jokowi’s support for Ganjar was inseparable from the backgrounds of the two figures. According to him, Ganjar will be more faithful to fulfilling Jokowi’s wish for the continuation of the program which was made by the president. If Jokowi’s support is placed on Prabowo, then there is a chance that the political interests of the general chairman of the party Gerindra are greater than the program that was launched after he was elected RI 1. Also Read: Rated as King Maker in Presidential Election, Will Jokowi Unite Ganjar-Prabowo? “I think Jokowi is more loyal to Ganjar, because a political line is a house. The calculation of political interests, which is more manifest, the political interests of Jokowi in the next five years are in the hands of Ganjar or Prabowo” , Emrus said in the program Two-way KOMPAS TVFriday (26/5/2023) evening. On the same occasion, the vice-president of the Gerindra party, Ferry Juliantono, acknowledged Jokowi’s role in increasing Prabowo’s eligibility. Indeed, Jokowi often invites Prabowo, who is his assistant in the government, to work for the president. Jokowi’s relationship with Prabowo was also not established when Prabowo entered Indonesia’s advanced cabinet, but a long time ago during the 2012 Pilkada. Also Read: People’s Satisfaction Survey for Jokowi is 70%, Can She Become the ‘Approved’ Candidate for Grand Capital Jokowi? According to Ferry, institutionally, President Jokowi must be of all stripes, but as a human being, of course, he has a subjective opinion and a tendency towards a personality considered capable of continuing the government. “It might be that in the end President Jokowi won’t make an official statement but his attitude will show his tendency more and more,” Ferry said. Meanwhile, General President of Pro Jokowi (Projo) Volunteers Budi Arie Setiadi said that so far Jokowi had not whispered instructions to volunteers to move in support of any of the presidential candidates. in the next presidential election of 2024. Budi admitted that the volunteers tried to unite Ganjar and Prabowo, this was also conveyed to President Jokowi during the meeting of the volunteers (Musra) at Istora Senayan on Sunday (14/5/2023). Also Read: Jokowi Meets Prabowo at Bogor Palace, Efforts to Unite Ganjar and Prabowo? However, this effort will be further complicated if the eligibility of Ganjar and Prabowo continues and the interests of the party to make their cadres the number one in Indonesia. “I ask if it’s still possible, if the eligibility continues, it’s difficult to play, that’s what Pak Jokowi said. Complicated Moreover, if Pak Ganjar becomes a candidate for the vice-presidency, the PDI-P does not want it. Likewise, Gerindra Prabowo does not want to be a vice-presidential candidate either,” Budi said.

