Turkish presidential candidates hope nationalist support will win

Ahead of the second round of Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu are both eyeing voters who support the country’s various nationalist parties.

Nationalist parties like the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the Good Party (IYIP), the Victory Party (ZP) and the Great Unity Party (BBP) won over 23% of the vote in the parliamentary elections of May 14, which made the Turkish nationalists the winner. of the election, according to some experts.

Political parties and candidates who define themselves [as] nationalist got an exceptional number of votes that no one could predict, Ismet Akca, a political scientist formerly of Istanbul’s Yildiz Technical University, told VOA.

Kemal Can, a veteran journalist and commentator for digital media Medyascope, does not find the increase in nationalist votes significant, but thinks nationalist parties have gained bargaining power.

As a result of these elections, we can say that the visibility and bargaining power of nationalism has increased rather than numerical increase, Can told VOA.

Amendments

On Monday, nationalist ATA alliance presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, who came third in the first round of the May 14 presidential election, announced his support for Erdogan, who won 49.52 percent of the vote in the first round.

Ogan also pointed out that his candidacy made Turkish nationalists the key players in the election and explained why he supported Erdogan when his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the People’s Alliance hold majority in parliament.

Even though Ogan got 5.2% of the vote in the first round, Kemal Can thinks Ogan won’t be able to give full support to Erdogan.

Ogan was presented as a candidate in front of a group of voters and [received] a reaction, Can told VOA.

He didn’t get those votes; they are not his own votes. These are alliance votes and reactionary votes, Can added.

On Wednesday, Umit Ozdag, leader of the far-right Victory Party, the main party in the ATA alliance, backed Erdogan’s rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who won 44.88% of the vote in the first round.





Kilicdaroglu toughened his tone ahead of the second round of the election by pledging to return Syrian refugees and end terrorism in his campaign posters. At the same time, Erdogan has repeatedly suggested links between himself and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Kilicdaroglu denied this allegation.

Kurdish support

Ozdag and Kilicdaroglu also signed a seven-point protocol on Wednesday on the principles of their cooperation. The protocol promises to expel all refugees, including 3.6 million Syrians in Turkey, within a year and replace elected mayors with state-appointed administrators with court rulings if legal evidence shows their links to terrorism.

Akca thinks the protocol is a success for Ozdag, but it puts Kilicdaroglu in danger of not receiving the Kurdish votes as he got in the first round because of the administrators.

Since local elections in 2019, at least 48 of the 65 municipalities won by the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party have been run by government-appointed administrators over terrorism allegations.

Following endorsements from Ogan and Ozdags, the pro-Kurdish Green Left Party (YSP) on Thursday reiterated its support for the opposition against Erdogan in the second round without naming Kilicdaroglu. YSP endorsed Kilicdaroglu by name in the first round.

Even though the party has declared its support for Kilicdaroglu, it remains to be seen how far it can mobilize its voters to go to the polls amid this radical nationalist frenzy, Akca told VOA.

key party

Kemal Can said that during this year’s campaign, the opposition asked the public if they wanted to see a change from the current direction of the country. The government has instead posed the question as follows: who should decide whether there will be a change: the Kurds or the nationalists?

We see that nationalists have entered a power game demanding decision-making power in a reactionary way, Can said.

According to political scientist Akca, nationalists in Turkey see refugees and Kurds as their main problems.

Existing nationalism [in Turkey] has two main issues, and one is the refugee issue because the nationalist movement has taken over the refugee issue from the public. We see nationalism based on xenophobia, Akca told VOA.

The second is the Kurds. Let’s not allow the Kurds and the political movement that represents them to become the key party. Sinan Ogan and the Victory Party expressed this by saying, “Everyone will see who is the key,” Akca added.

Akca sees the two different endorsements by Ogan and Ozdag, the two main players in the nationalist ATA alliance, as a bet on their political future.

Here I find Umit Ozda, who has an organization like the Victory Party behind him, more advantageous than lone wolf Sinan Ogan, Akca said.