Nine years of Narendra Modi government: Congress poses nine questions to PM

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office, Congress posed nine questions to him on Friday on issues including rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ incomes, and demanded an apology for the ‘betrayal’ during its mandate.

The opposition party also said the government should mark the day as ‘Maafi Diwas’.

Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised critical questions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party secretary general for communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at headquarters of the All India Congress Committee here.

Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet “Nau saal, Nau sawaal” and said that Modi became prime minister on that day nine years ago and therefore , the party wants to ask nine questions to him.

“We want the prime minister to break his silence on these nine issues,” Ramesh said.

Putting the questions to the Prime Minister, he asked, “Why are inflation and unemployment soaring in India? Why did the rich get richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to friends of Prime Minister Modi, even as economic disparities grow? »

Ramesh also questioned why agreements made with farmers when the three ‘black’ farm laws were repealed were not honored and why the minimum support price was not legally guaranteed. Why hasn’t farmers’ income doubled in the past nine years, he asked.

Accusing the government of engaging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh questioned why the Prime Minister was jeopardizing the hard-earned savings of people in the LIC and SBI for the benefit of his “friend” Adani.

“Why do you let the thieves get away?” Why are you keeping silent about rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer,” he asked.

On the issue of national security, Ramesh said Congress wanted to ask “why is it that even after your swipe at China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory.”

He also questioned why a deliberate “hate policy” for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fueled.

“Why are you silent about the atrocities against women, Dalits, SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census,” Ramesh said in another poser.

He also questioned the government on democracy and federalism, alleging that it has “weakened” our constitutional values ​​and democratic institutions over the past nine years.

Khera alleged that promises made by the government over the past nine years were detached from reality.

“So when we demand answers, don’t take us back 900 years. Everyone wants to know what you have done in the past nine years… We urge you (the Prime Minister) to apologize in the events that will unfold in the next five days for the betrayal of the country over the past nine years “, did he declare.

Ramesh asked, “Why do you practice revenge politics against opposition parties and leaders and why do you use blatant money power to destabilize popularly elected governments?”.

He alleged that the government had “weakened” programs to protect the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and establishing restrictive rules.

“Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40,000 people due to COVID-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown that forced thousands of workers to go home and provide no support?” Ramesh asked.

