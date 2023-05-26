Politics
Nine years of Narendra Modi government: Congress poses nine questions to PM
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed nine years in office, Congress posed nine questions to him on Friday on issues including rising prices, unemployment and farmers’ incomes, and demanded an apology for the ‘betrayal’ during its mandate.
The opposition party also said the government should mark the day as ‘Maafi Diwas’.
Former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had raised critical questions during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the nine questions are based on that, party secretary general for communications Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at headquarters of the All India Congress Committee here.
Ramesh, who was flanked by party leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate, also released a booklet “Nau saal, Nau sawaal” and said that Modi became prime minister on that day nine years ago and therefore , the party wants to ask nine questions to him.
“We want the prime minister to break his silence on these nine issues,” Ramesh said.
Putting the questions to the Prime Minister, he asked, “Why are inflation and unemployment soaring in India? Why did the rich get richer and the poor poorer? Why is public property being sold to friends of Prime Minister Modi, even as economic disparities grow? »
Ramesh also questioned why agreements made with farmers when the three ‘black’ farm laws were repealed were not honored and why the minimum support price was not legally guaranteed. Why hasn’t farmers’ income doubled in the past nine years, he asked.
Accusing the government of engaging in corruption and cronyism, Ramesh questioned why the Prime Minister was jeopardizing the hard-earned savings of people in the LIC and SBI for the benefit of his “friend” Adani.
“Why do you let the thieves get away?” Why are you keeping silent about rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer,” he asked.
On the issue of national security, Ramesh said Congress wanted to ask “why is it that even after your swipe at China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory.”
He also questioned why a deliberate “hate policy” for electoral gains was being used and alleged that an atmosphere of fear in society was being fueled.
“Why are you silent about the atrocities against women, Dalits, SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census,” Ramesh said in another poser.
He also questioned the government on democracy and federalism, alleging that it has “weakened” our constitutional values and democratic institutions over the past nine years.
Khera alleged that promises made by the government over the past nine years were detached from reality.
“So when we demand answers, don’t take us back 900 years. Everyone wants to know what you have done in the past nine years… We urge you (the Prime Minister) to apologize in the events that will unfold in the next five days for the betrayal of the country over the past nine years “, did he declare.
Ramesh asked, “Why do you practice revenge politics against opposition parties and leaders and why do you use blatant money power to destabilize popularly elected governments?”.
He alleged that the government had “weakened” programs to protect the poor, needy and tribals by cutting their budgets and establishing restrictive rules.
“Why is it that despite the tragic deaths of over 40,000 people due to COVID-19, the Modi government has refused to compensate their families? Why did you suddenly impose a lockdown that forced thousands of workers to go home and provide no support?” Ramesh asked.
PTI
|
Sources
2/ https://www.orissapost.com/nine-years-of-narendra-modi-govt-congress-asks-pm-nine-questions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nine years of Narendra Modi government: Congress poses nine questions to PM
- Missing soap opera actor Jefferson Machado found dead in buried trunk
- Shubman Gill: ‘New prince of Indian cricket’: Twitter flooded with praise after Shubman Gill’s explosive barrel | Cricket news
- Bath & Body Works Men’s Shop Offers Beard and Skincare Products – StyleCaster
- Ashland World Music Festival is back big this year – Ashland News
- Taking a daily multivitamin may slow memory loss in older people
- Prosecutors in Trump’s criminal case say they have a recording of Trump and a witness
- UAE Green Carpet Hosts India’s Cinema Elite for Bollywood Awards Ceremony
- UK to strengthen technology and innovation ties with India
- Surgery International begins as a first-of-its-kind global news hub
- Fibromyalgia causes structural changes in the brain
- Pakistan to try 33 supporters of ex-PM Imran Khan in military courts for recent violence