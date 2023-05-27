Sharia Mobile Economy, Prosperous Society





Photo by Hudais Tri Putra / East Kalimantan Provincial Regional Secretariat Administrative Office SAMARINDA- East Kalimantan Deputy Governor H Hadi Mulyadi attended the opening of the East Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (FESyar) ahead of the 2023 Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) at the hall ballroom at the Mercure Samarinda hotel, Friday (26/5/2023). The opening was marked by the beating of the Dayak drum by Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Doni Primanto Joewono and East Kalimantan Deputy Governor Hadi Mulyadi, East Kalimantan DPRD Vice Chairman Sigit Wibowo, Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia Dwi Pranoto, Head of Bank Indonesia Representative Office for East Kalimantan Ricky P Gozali and Chairman of MUI East Kalimantan Muhammad Rasyid. Deputy Governor of East Kalimantan, Hadi Mulyadi expressed his appreciation and appreciation because East Kalimantan, especially Samarinda City, has been named host of the FESyar KTI 2023 route to ISEF 2023. “It is an honor for us, the government and people of East Kalimantan, to have been tasked with implementing the KTI 2023 FESyar. For us, it is not just about being the host, but to know how the Shariah economy of the people of East Kalimantan, especially Samarinda, can evolve with the aim of realizing people’s welfare,” Hadi said. Deputy Governor Hadi said that based on information from the Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK), Indonesia’s Islamic financial assets amount to over IDR 2.3 trillion. This means that the Islamic economy in Indonesia continues to experience significant progress. In East Kalimantan, he continued, Bankaltimtara will try to become Bankaltimtara Syariah Mandiri to cover the whole island of Kalimantan. “2024 National MTQ XXX will be held in East Kalimantan. Previously we had offered to host MTQ XXXI in 2026 but President Joko Widodo requested East Kalimantan to host National MTQ XXXI in 2024. So this has been fast tracked as it was related to hosting IKN. Hopefully it can improve the economy of East Kalimantan and its environs,” he explained. Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Doni Primanto Joewono said the KTI FESyar 2023 is in line with BI’s commitment to strengthen Islamic finance, increase QRiS transactions and support digitization of the Islamic economy. This includes Bank Indonesia’s efforts to launch a government credit card, namely a domestic credit card that does not use an international principal, but uses a domestic GPN or payment gateway. “This Indonesian credit card was first set up by the local government to expedite and support the National Product Improvement Program or P3DN, one of which is for purchase transactions of goods and services in the regions,” explained Doni. KTI FESyar 2023 participants, including Bali, Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua, raised the theme “Enhancing synergies and innovations in the Islamic financial economy through support for digitalization to encourage growth inclusive economy in eastern Indonesia”. FESyar KTI will be held from May 25-27, 2023 in Samarinda, with the aim of raising awareness about Islamic economics and finance. On this occasion, the launch of the Healthy 1,000 MSMEs (Free Halal Certification) movement, the 1,000 Ziswaf transaction movement and the launch of the website www.halalpointkaltim.com. (she/sul/ky/adpimprov East Kalimantan)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kaltimprov.go.id/berita/festival-ekonomi-syariah-kawasan-timur-indonesia-2023-wagub-hadi-ekonomi-syariah-bergerak-masyarakat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos