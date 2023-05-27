Politics
Conservatives come to the defense of Ken Paxtons and attack President Dade Phelan
A day after a Texas House committee recommended the impeachment of Attorney General Ken Paxton, several prominent Republicans enacted a common strategy on Friday: attack, attack, attack.
In statements and social media posts, conservatives have accused fellow Republicans Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, in particular, of trying to undermine voters and conservative values by attacking Paxton. And, largely without addressing the substance of the many charges against Paxton, they framed him as the victim of a political witch hunt orchestrated by a cabal of nominal Democrats and Republicans.
The impeachment proceedings against the attorney general are just the latest front in the Texas Houses’ war against Republicans to stop the conservative leadership of our state, Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rindaldi said in a statement. This bogus impeachment is the result of Phelan’s leadership team empowering the Democrats, allowing them to hold leadership positions and allowing them to control the agenda.
Rinaldi is the Texas Republican in the best position so far to condemn the investigation. Gov. Greg Abbott remained silent and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who would preside over a Senate impeachment trial, said it would be inappropriate for him to intervene.
However, National Republicans are filling the void. While former President Donald Trump, an ally of Paxton who backed his campaign ahead of last year’s GOP primary, did not comment, his son Donald Trump Jr. said Friday that the investigation into the first American patriot Ken Paxton was a disgrace.
MAGA stands with Ken Paxton against this RINO/DEMO witch hunt!!! Trump Jr. tweeted.
Other prominent right-wing figures have also come to Paxtons defense. Citing Paxton’s frequent lawsuits against the Biden administration, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller called on conservatives to stand with Ken. And Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of homicide after shooting dead two Black Lives Matter protesters in Wisconsin, accused Phelan of working with anti-gun Democrats and attacking our pro-gun attorney general.
Attacks on Phelan are nothing new: For months, far-right Republicans have railed against Phelan, accusing him of being slow on conservative issues in the House, which has historically been more moderate than the Senate.
But this week the charges have been particularly aggressive and personal, a clear indication of the high-stakes drama that has gripped the state since Tuesday, when Paxton accused Phelan of presiding over the House while drunk and called upon his resignation.
The next day, the House General Investigative Committee released the findings of a two-month investigation into years of alleged misconduct and law-breaking by the attorney general. After a brief meeting Thursday afternoon, the committee of three Republicans and two Democrats voted unanimously to forward the articles of impeachment to the full House. As the dust settled Friday from the chaos of the previous days, Paxton and his supporters launched the attack ahead of a Saturday afternoon debate and vote on the issue in the House.
In a brief speech Friday, Paxton accused the GOP-controlled Texas House of working to undermine him and his aggressive legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s policies, whom Paxton has mentioned by name at least eight times, and criticized the proceedings. impeachment as unjust and immoral.
Other prominent Republicans echoed those claims this week.
Get one thing straight: The Texas House’s impeachment of Ken Paxton is driven by the crony establishment that wants to get along with the Biden administration, said Michael Quinn Sullivan, publisher of the right-wing Texas Scorecard.
The Sullivans Group has close ties to a group of West Texas oil tycoons, including Tim Dunn and brothers Dan and Farris Wilks who donated small fortunes to Paxton. Campaign finance records show that, since 2002, Dunn and the Wilks have been among Paxton’s most generous backers, giving at least $1.4 million in individual contributions and an additional $870,000 through their various fundraising groups, including Defend Texas Liberty PAC.
Last year, Defend Texas Liberty spent more than $5 million in an ill-fated attempt to replace Abbott and Phelan with more conservative candidates. This session, candidates backed by the group, including Bryan Slaton, the former Royse City Representative who was ousted by the House this year for having sex with a teenage girl after giving her alcohol, were by far Phelan’s strongest critics.
On Friday, Defend Texas Liberty sent out mass text messages urging supporters to contact their representatives and condemn the investigation. Don’t let them team up with Democrats to steal your vote, read text message.
Attacks on Phelan continued Friday at the Capitol, where a handful of Paxton allies were present in the gallery seats overlooking the House floor. A local GOP leader said she drove two hours to support Paxton, who she says is under attack from Phelan and the Democratic establishment.
Paxton is the most effective attorney general this state has ever had, said Kaci Sisk, president of conservative Republicans Bulverde Spring Branch. Those voting for impeachment are effectively siding with the Biden administration and corrupt state prosecutors. Who cares that he’s been charged. We don’t care.
Sisk’s apathy toward Paxtons’ 2015 indictments on two counts of securities fraud was echoed by other supporters who dismissed the House committees’ investigation as old hat.
Despite the indictments, Paxton won re-election in 2018 and again in 2022, two years after senior deputies in the attorney general’s office accused Paxton of taking bribes and other faults.
Citing those victories, supporters say the inquiry is a sham intended to nullify voters by evoking well-known scandals as grounds for impeachment.
On Thursday, Rep. Steve Toth, R-The Woodlands, said he opposes impeachment, which he deems illegal if it relates to conduct prior to Paxtons’ last election in 2022.
House investigators pushed back against those allegations on Friday.
In a memo to lawmakers, the General Investigation Committee pointed out that its investigation was prompted by Paxtons’ request earlier this year for the Legislature to pay $3.3 million to settle a whistleblower lawsuit brought by four executives. agency executives who were fired after raising concerns about Paxtons’ actions to law enforcement.
The memo also addressed arguments by attorneys for the attorney general’s office who called the committee’s investigation illegal because impeachment proceedings could not be brought against Paxton for crimes that allegedly took place before his last election. in 2022. The memo said the so-called pardon doctrine did not apply in the Paxtons case. The committee noted that in 1917 Governor James Ferguson was impeached on four items related to his conduct before and during the 1916 election. The Senate convicted Ferguson on these counts, removing him from office.
