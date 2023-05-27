Ron DeSantis supporters switch to Donald Trump after Twitter fiasco





Two New Hampshire state representatives shifted their support from Ron DeSantis to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race after the governor of Florida announced he was running for office on Twitter.

Trump’s office released a statement on Thursday that included remarks from State Rep. Sandra Panek about her decision to transfer DeSantis’ support to Trump in which she criticized DeSantis’ announcement on Twitter as the platform -form of social media crashed many times.

“After being less than impressed with Ron DeSantis’ formal announcement last night, I hereby transfer my endorsement to President Donald J. Trump,” Panek said in a statement. “We can’t expect someone to lead the country if they can’t properly manage their own campaign launch. The stakes are just too high in 2024 to take a chance on someone so unreliable than DeSantis – we need a proven winner like President Trump to take over the White House and make America great again!”

On Wednesday, State Rep. Juliet Harvey-Bolia posted a similar announcement on Twitter, saying she fully endorses Trump, moving from a “double endorsement” of both Republican candidates.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis greets guests at the Marathon County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser May 6, 2023 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. On May 25, a New Hampshire state representative announced that she was transferring her support from DeSantis to former President Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty

Panek and Harvey-Bolia’s announcements came shortly after DeSantis came under fire for his announcement, which was made on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk and David Sacks.

The announcement was marred by technical difficulties on Twitter and the platform crashed several times before DeSantis could make his announcement. Sacks, the co-founder of Craft Ventures, said the issues were a “good sign” and were due to a large number of people trying to join the Twitter space.

DeSantis also opened up about some of the issues stemming from his announcement in a chat with Fox News’ Trey Gowdy.

“We had a huge following,” he said. “It was the biggest they’ve ever had. It broke Twitter space, and so, we’re really excited about the excitement.”

Newsweek has reached out to DeSantis’ campaign via email for comment.

A day after DeSantis’ announcement, Foad Dabiri, the director of engineering at Twitter, according to his LinkedIn page, said he was leaving the social media company.

“After almost four amazing years on Twitter, I decided to leave the nest yesterday,” Dabiri said in a tweet.

Trump also slammed DeSantis’ announcement by posting a fake video on his Truth Social page showing the Florida governor in a Twitter space with the devil, George Soros and Adolf Hitler.

