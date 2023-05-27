Tehran, Jakarta Forge Health Collaboration





Iran and Indonesia have been collaborating in the health sector, which includes the development of a robotic surgery center since 2021, Indonesian Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono Harbuwono said.

“Tele-robotic surgery technology is not only beneficial in filling the shortage of specialist surgeons, but also in breaking down geographical barriers so that specialist medical services can be more effective and efficient,” he said in Jakarta on Wednesday. .

The collaborative project is currently being carried out at Hasan Sadikin Hospital in Bandung and Sardjito Hospital in Yogyakarta.

According to Harbuwono, tele-robotic surgery technology is part of the transformation of Indonesia’s healthcare system and could help facilitate people’s access to healthcare services.

Cooperation between the two countries in the health sector has been ongoing since 2018, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on health between the health ministers of Indonesia and Iran.

The collaboration covers health services, pharmaceutical and medical devices, health research and development, universal health coverage, prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, traditional medicine, health emergency response and disaster management.

The development of the robotic surgery center in Indonesia started in 2021 with the location of the pilot projects being Hasan Sadikin Hospital and Sardjito Hospital.

According to Harbuwono, technology can help ensure high-quality surgical services, minimize post-surgery complications, and reduce the financial burden and often risky long-distance travel.

“This technology also offers greater surgical precision and maneuverability, which will help surgeons and provide patients in remote areas with access to the latest surgical procedures,” he said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, on May 23 to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

“Regarding the economy, it was agreed that today Indonesia and Iran signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA); hopefully, this will further increase the exchanges between Indonesia and Iran,” President Joko Widodo said at a press conference at Bogor Palace.

Widodo and Raisi also explored business-to-business agreements, investment in capital development of the archipelagos, and investment solutions in the oil and gas sector.

Indonesia also expressed hope that the two nations will cooperate in research, technology transfer and assembly of railway transport equipment.

Several other agreements were concluded on trade preferential agreements, eradication of illicit trafficking in psychotropic drugs and their precursors, science and technology and innovation, guarantees for halal products, development of the energy, as well as the regulation of pharmaceutical, biological and traditional medicines. , cosmetics and processed food products.

Agreements were also reached on visa waiver for diplomatic and service passport holders, customs-related mutual administrative assistance, trade promotion and cultural exchange programs.

