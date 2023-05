Kldarolu says under ‘total media blackout’, Erdoan is branded a coward

Click to read the article in Turkish Kemal Kldarolu, the Alliance of Nations presidential candidate, has accused President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of obstructing his election campaign. The opposition candidate took to Twitter to express his exasperation, calling Erdoan a “coward” in a video he posted with the message “I’m completely blacked out.” “Constant slander, lies, conspiracies, irregularities at the ballot box, efforts to ban observers, manipulated videos… And now, [telecommunication companies] even block our ability to send a short message to announce our program to journalists,” he said. Speaking directly to President Erdoan, Kldarolu remarked, “Shouldn’t I participate in the elections? Is this what you want? Elections cannot take place in Türkiye. “This man is a coward, a coward who is bringing the country down. We are coming to a point where elections cannot be held. What do you want from this country? Coward.” In another video he shared a few hours earlier, Kldarolu spoke about the blocking of a text message that explained their proposed solutions to the “retirement age constraint” problem, which affects those who have started work after September 1999. Kldarolu claimed that the Information Technology Authority (BTK) was responsible for this obstruction. SMS ban The banning of Kldarolu’s message is attributed to a letter titled “Important warning regarding SMS, MMS and calls”, sent today with an “urgent” note to all GSM operators, bearing the signature of Wed Abdullah Karagzolu, the head of the BTK, attached to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. The letter referred to the decision of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) dated March 15, which stipulated that it was prohibited to make propaganda by sending visual, audio or written messages to the e-mail addresses of citizens or to their mobile or landline phones. Kldarolu’s accusations come as Turkey prepare for the upcoming second round between Erdoan and Kldarolu on Sunday. Yesterday, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also drew attention to the government’s obstruction of Kldarolu’s election campaign, pointing to unfair allocation of airtime and editorial control of broadcasts. He noted that Erdoan received much more coverage than his challenger. I am in total blackout. pic.twitter.com/1ztB6lv44f Kemal Kldarolu (@kilicdarogluk) May 26, 2023 (AEK/VK)

