Russia’s Lavrov tells Chinese envoy ‘serious obstacles’ to peace in Ukraine





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told China’s special envoy Li Hui on Friday that there were “serious obstacles” to resuming peace talks, blaming Ukraine and the countries Westerners. “The Russian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to a politico-diplomatic resolution of the conflict, noting the serious obstacles to the resumption of peace talks created by the Ukrainian side and its Western mentors,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry in a statement. During the meeting with Li, who was the Chinese ambassador in Russia between 2009 and 2019, Lavrov also praised Beijing’s “balanced” stance on Ukraine. While China calls itself a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive. “Both sides expressed their readiness to further strengthen Russian-Chinese foreign policy cooperation, invariably aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region and on the planet as a whole,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. foreign. The Chinese envoy’s visit to the Russian capital came after Li Li met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv earlier this month. The Wall Street Journal, citing Western officials, reported On Friday, China is urging European governments to sign a peace deal for the war in Ukraine that would grant Moscow possession of the Ukrainian territories it currently occupies.

Li, who visited capitals across Europe before coming to Moscow, reportedly pushed Western officials to accept an immediate end to the 15-month conflict, even if it meant significant territorial losses for Kiev. But Western officials who spoke to the WSJ cast doubt on the possibility of a ceasefire anytime soon, adding that China appears more interested in ensuring Russia does not lose the war than in winning the war. act as an impartial broker in negotiations. In February, China released a 12-point plan to end the war in Ukraine, but Western powers rejected the proposals while warning of warming relations between Beijing and Moscow. Li said there was “no panacea to resolve the crisis”. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday to sign a series of trade deals, during which he praised the economic ties between the two countries. Since the start of Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, Beijing and Moscow have grown closer in a partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March, saying relations were “entering a new era”. AFP contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2023/05/26/russias-lavrov-tells-china-envoy-serious-obstacles-to-ukraine-peace-a81305 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos