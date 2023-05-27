GT vs MI Weather Report from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are ready to face the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in essence Qualification 2 of IPL 2023 At Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Friday, May 26. While fans are expecting a tough game between two star teams, bad weather could play a part in the game. Gujarat Titans managed by Hardik Pandya suffered their first defeat against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk Qualifier 1. However, a return home for Qualifier 2 puts them as favorites to advance to the competition’s final for a second straight season. While Mumbai Indians are hoping to spoil the party for the home team, poor weather conditions in Ahmedabad have Rohit Sharma worried. Who will reach IPL 2023 final if GT vs MI Qualifier 2 washes out? In the unfortunate scenario of the game being washed away by rain, the Titans will seal their place in the final due to their higher position in the points table during the league phase. Rohit’s team, which qualified for the playoffs after finishing fourth in the points table, will withdraw from the tournament in the event the match is abandoned. It will be heartbreaking for the visitors as they are one of the most in-form sides in the competition, heading into the knockout tie after back-to-back wins. Speaking of action, Gujarat Titans succumbed to a damaging loss to Chennai Super Kings, their first against the four-time champions, after failing to tackle spinners CSK in their backyard. However, the batting-friendly conditions in Ahmedabad will suit their batting in the upcoming clash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crictracker.com/cricket-news/ipl-2023-qualifier-2-gt-vs-mi-weather-report-and-pitch-report-of-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos