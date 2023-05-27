Stormy Daniels claims her horse was attacked by Donald Trump supporters





Stormy Daniels regrets claiming she had an affair with Donald Trump as it led to her family facing death threats and her horse being attacked.

The 44-year-old former porn star, who is at the center of Donald Trump’s landmark indictment, has claimed supporters of the scandal-ridden 45th US president climbed his fence and attacked his beloved animal Redemption two weeks ago.

She said on UK breakfast TV show Good Morning Britain following a decision to set a March 25, 2024 criminal trial date for Trump: He doesn’t scare me at all. I fear his sycophants and his followers.

It’s the tone that has changed since the first time, and I’ve talked about it quite a bit.

In 2018 when the story first broke about me, of course I was attacked. I’ve been called a bitch and a gold digger and all those horrible things that I probably can’t say on TV, but you get the idea. But now they have become bold. And they have changed, their threats are more real.

I am the one who receives messages from his supporters. I’m the one whose horse was attacked a few weeks ago. I’m the one who gets dragged all the time.

When show co-host Richard Madeley asked Stormy: What happened to your horse? she answered: Someone attacked him.

She added: Trump supporters. Just they went after friends and family. Fortunately, I don’t have people close to me, but there are so many people who are intimidated.

Stephanie Gregory Clifford, née Stormy, added that she spoke out to set an example for her daughter Caden Crain and to show that she cannot be bullied.

She claims she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and received a silent payment of $130,000 in 2016 before the presidential election.

Trump reportedly recorded the transaction as a business expense and was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and in April pleaded not guilty to all charges.

