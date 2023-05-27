Connect with us

Xi Jinping heralds ‘new era’ of China-Latin America relations

Xi Jinping heralds 'new era' of China-Latin America relations

 


2023-05-26

2023-05-26

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a telegram addressed to the participants of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Commonwealth of America and the Caribbean (CELAC) held in Buenos Aires, announced on Thursday a new era of relations between his country and these countries.

foot. THOMAS PIERRE / /Reuters

According to the Chinese leader, Latin America is already the second largest recipient of Chinese foreign investment. Xi referred to the results of the China-CELAC Forum held the day before in Dogguan, southern China.

The Dogguan summit was devoted to discussing prospects for further development of economic relations with China. More than 3,000 Chinese companies are already operating in CELAC member countries.

The China-CELAC Forum in Dogguan brought together more than two hundred entrepreneurs, business representatives and politicians representing Latin America and China. In 2022, the value of trade between China and the various CELAC countries will increase by 7.7%. – up to 11 percent of a total value of nearly $486 billion.

Experts from the German company GTAI in the field of foreign trade and marketing predict that in the next decade the value of trade between Latin America and China will double.

According to Stefanie Schmitt, who heads GTAI’s representative office in Chile, many Latin American consumers value Chinese products highly for their value for money. Many people live in poverty here, and Chinese products such as cellphones and cars are becoming affordable to them due to their low prices, the expert said.

Xu Keijang, executive vice president of the China Federation of Industry and Commerce, quoted by the Sinhua agency, said at the Dogguan summit that Chinese investors should not be indifferent to the social situation of people they employ in South American countries and must contribute to the sustainable development of these countries.

The CELAC of the Commonwealth of America and the Caribbean was created in 2010 at the initiative of the first leftist leaders of the States – the late President of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, and the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who been in office again since January 1, 2023. (BOILED)

