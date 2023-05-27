The West will be disappointed with Erdogan’s likely electoral success | world news

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was Vladimir Putin’s favorite in this election.

A hard truth to swallow for its NATO allies who will have hoped, albeit in private, for a change.

Mr. Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian rule, economic eccentricity and bewilderment within NATO have all caused growing concern among allies.

His defeat would have been welcomed as a sign of things to come, the humiliation of a populist strongman, with others perhaps to follow.

Those hopes were deflated.

His position apparently strengthening before the second round of these electionsthere will almost certainly be disappointment in the West.

Mr. Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is not well known outside of Turkey, but to Western policymakers he had offered a tonic to the friction and frustration generated by Mr. Erdogan.

He is an accountant and bureaucrat with a reputation as a clean, secular politician who wants to restore Western Turkish relations and trust with NATO allies. What’s not to like about chancelleries in Europe and Washington?

Compare that with Mr. Erdogan.

The man who began by defending his country’s EU membership is taking Turkey in a different and unpredictable direction.

There is his mismanagement of the economy.

In his old age and contrary to all economic orthodoxy, Mr. Erdogan does not believe that raising interest rates will bring down inflation. Combine that with chronic corruption and mismanagement, and the Turkish economy is on the road to ruin with inflation raging at over 80%.

Economic failure can be the prelude to political instability. Neither is desirable in a NATO country and a country as important as Turkey on Europe’s doorstep. Regardless of the misery it threatens to bring to the Turkish people.

Mr. Erdogan is the Kremlin’s choice, the devil whom Putin has come to know and find useful even though their relationship is entirely transactional.

He spoke about his special relationship with Putin and the two countries’ mutual need for each other. He refuses to join Western sanctions against Russia. He bought Russian air defense systems, causing scams across the NATO alliance.

Turkey’s ambivalence has served its purpose in this conflict in the West. Ankara played an important role in the negotiation of the agreement allowing the shipment of Ukrainian grain. And that may play a role in the negotiations to end the war when they finally take place.

Turkey provides drones to kyiv, but it also continues to block Sweden’s NATO membership and has not played any supporting role the alliance might have hoped for.

For Western governments, Turkey has cynically exploited the conflict for economic gain, buying Russian energy at ridiculous prices and profiting from anti-sanctions trade.

Then there is democratic backsliding, Turkey’s increasingly troubling human rights record and growing authoritarianism, all causing even more unease in Western capitals.

Mr. Kilicdaroglu has promised a change in all of this. A reset in relationships. He might have failed, but for the allies the direction of travel would have been refreshing.

Mr. Erdogan proposes the opposite. A willful and unpredictable ally with an increasingly perilous economy. His Western counterparts would have been happy to end the Erdogan era. Instead, they may have to endure years more of his reign.