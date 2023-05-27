Politics
The West will be disappointed with Erdogan’s likely electoral success | world news
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was Vladimir Putin’s favorite in this election.
A hard truth to swallow for its NATO allies who will have hoped, albeit in private, for a change.
Mr. Erdogan’s increasingly authoritarian rule, economic eccentricity and bewilderment within NATO have all caused growing concern among allies.
His defeat would have been welcomed as a sign of things to come, the humiliation of a populist strongman, with others perhaps to follow.
Those hopes were deflated.
His position apparently strengthening before the second round of these electionsthere will almost certainly be disappointment in the West.
Mr. Erdogan’s rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is not well known outside of Turkey, but to Western policymakers he had offered a tonic to the friction and frustration generated by Mr. Erdogan.
He is an accountant and bureaucrat with a reputation as a clean, secular politician who wants to restore Western Turkish relations and trust with NATO allies. What’s not to like about chancelleries in Europe and Washington?
Compare that with Mr. Erdogan.
The man who began by defending his country’s EU membership is taking Turkey in a different and unpredictable direction.
Learn more:
Why the Turkish president is now a favorite in the election race
Erdogan seeks to inflame his supporters
The man who wants to end the Erdogan era
There is his mismanagement of the economy.
In his old age and contrary to all economic orthodoxy, Mr. Erdogan does not believe that raising interest rates will bring down inflation. Combine that with chronic corruption and mismanagement, and the Turkish economy is on the road to ruin with inflation raging at over 80%.
Economic failure can be the prelude to political instability. Neither is desirable in a NATO country and a country as important as Turkey on Europe’s doorstep. Regardless of the misery it threatens to bring to the Turkish people.
Mr. Erdogan is the Kremlin’s choice, the devil whom Putin has come to know and find useful even though their relationship is entirely transactional.
He spoke about his special relationship with Putin and the two countries’ mutual need for each other. He refuses to join Western sanctions against Russia. He bought Russian air defense systems, causing scams across the NATO alliance.
Turkey’s ambivalence has served its purpose in this conflict in the West. Ankara played an important role in the negotiation of the agreement allowing the shipment of Ukrainian grain. And that may play a role in the negotiations to end the war when they finally take place.
Turkey provides drones to kyiv, but it also continues to block Sweden’s NATO membership and has not played any supporting role the alliance might have hoped for.
For Western governments, Turkey has cynically exploited the conflict for economic gain, buying Russian energy at ridiculous prices and profiting from anti-sanctions trade.
Then there is democratic backsliding, Turkey’s increasingly troubling human rights record and growing authoritarianism, all causing even more unease in Western capitals.
Mr. Kilicdaroglu has promised a change in all of this. A reset in relationships. He might have failed, but for the allies the direction of travel would have been refreshing.
Mr. Erdogan proposes the opposite. A willful and unpredictable ally with an increasingly perilous economy. His Western counterparts would have been happy to end the Erdogan era. Instead, they may have to endure years more of his reign.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/the-west-will-be-disappointed-with-erdogans-likely-electoral-success-12890385
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The West will be disappointed with Erdogan’s likely electoral success | world news
- Brazilian actor Jefferson Machado found dead in trunk after months of disappearance
- Freshman WR Zeed Haynes can be very special in Athens
- Global Online Menswear Rental Market valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033
- Stock market today: Technology leads more gains on Wall Street
- Dentsu’s new Web3-enabled tools shed light on the potential of technologies that complement AI
- ABBA’s Benny & Björn on AI-music, virtual avatars, and Eurovision: The Newsnight interview
- 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits the Tonga Islands | 1330 and 101.5 WHBL
- Xi Jinping heralds ‘new era’ of China-Latin America relations
- Stormy Daniels claims her horse was attacked by Donald Trump supporters
- US and Mexico ask WHO for emergency declaration over deadly fungal outbreak
- Green Carpet in UAE Welcomes India’s Cinema Elite for Bollywood Awards Ceremony