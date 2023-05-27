Prosecutors say they have a recording of Trump and a witness in the Manhattan DA case





New York prosecutors have told Donald Trump’s attorneys that evidence in their silence case against the former president includes an audio recording of him and a witness, according to a filing released Friday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office made the disclosure in a filing this week called the Autodiscover Form and said the evidence had already been leaked to Trump’s attorneys.

The filing does not identify the witness or say when the recording was made or when Trump’s attorneys were notified. NBC News has reached out to attorneys and a spokesperson for Trump for an answer.

A key witness in the case, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, previously released a secretly recorded audio recording of a discussion he had with Trump about silent money payments in 2016. He did not It is not clear if the recording mentioned in the court file is the same. .

The filing is dated last Tuesday, the same day Trump made a virtual appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court to be officially briefed on a protective order preventing him from speaking publicly about the evidence his lawyers were to receive from the office of the prosecutor.

Trump was charged last month with 34 counts of falsifying business records and pleaded not guilty. The charges involve silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign to stop them speaking about their alleged affairs with him.

Trump denied having had affairs with the two women.

In the previously leaked September 2016 recorded conversation between Trump and Cohen, the couple can be heard discussing how to structure payments to McDougal. At one point, Trump seems to be asking what funding? and seems to ask to pay cash?

Cohen responds: No, no, no, no, no, no, I had … before Trump was heard saying the word verify.

The filing indicates that several other recordings that do not directly include Trump will also be turned over to his defense team, including telephone conversations between two unidentified witnesses, a telephone conversation “between a witness and a third party” and “various taped recordings on a cell phone witness.”

Other evidence includes unidentified statements from numerous books about or involving the former president, including books by Cohen, Daniels, former U.S. Attorney General William Barr, former Trump adviser and current son-in-law Jared Kushner and five of Trump’s own books.

The case is due for trial on March 25, 2024.

